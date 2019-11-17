STILLWATER — After scoring eight of Oklahoma State’s final 10 points to lift OSU to a 64-57 win against Yale on Sunday, senior captain Lindy Waters III held an Honoring & Giveaway ceremony with his family near midcourt of Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Sunday’s game was Oklahoma State’s annual N7 celebration that pays tribute to the Native American heritage of Oklahoma. Waters got a chance to celebrate his Kiowa and Cherokee heritage with the postgame ceremony where he was able to give thanks and honor those who have helped him throughout his life journey with important gifts. The Honoring and Giving ceremony is a valued tradition in Waters’ culture.
“It meant a lot to me and my family,” Waters said. “I’ve been here for four years and at this university that helps me preview my culture in certain ways and a university that’s showed me a lot of love and compassion, and given me every resource to be successful.”
Waters and his family handed gifts to several members of the OSU staff and family, including OSU head coach Mike Boynton and other members of the coaching staff. Oklahoma State president Burns Hargis, athletic director Mike Holder and several other OSU staff and faculty were included in the ceremony.
Boynton said after the game that it was fitting for Waters to be the one who scored the clutch baskets in the final two minutes of the game. OSU (4-0) forced 22 Yale turnovers and led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but the poor shooting by the Cowboys allowed Yale (2-2) to stay close down the stretch.
The game was tied six different times during the second half and OSU was hanging onto a 54-52 lead when Waters caught the hot hand. He finished with a game-high 19 points and five rebounds. Yale missed two free-throws that would have tied the game with 2:27 remaining and a Waters 3-pointer on the other end gave the Cowboys a 57-52 lead with 2:17 left.
Paul Atkinson, who led the Bulldogs with 14 points, cut the OSU lead to 57-54 with 1:50 left. Waters knocked down another 3-pointer 27 seconds later. He was 1-of-5 from deep before those two shots.
Waters grabbed the rebound after a missed 3-point shot by Yale and the turnaround jumper that gave the Cowboys a 62-54 lead was Waters’ eighth consecutive point for OSU. Eric Monroe scored on a step-back 3-pointer for Yale that cut the OSU lead to 62-57 with 24 seconds left. The Bulldogs had a chance to get closer with 14 seconds remaining, but a crosscourt inbounds pass went out of bounds and Isaac Likekele, who had four of OSU’s 12 steals, closed the game with two more free-throws in the final seconds.
“It was very fitting that he was the guy, even on the night when he wasn’t his best,” Boynton said of Waters. “When we really needed it, he was able to put us over the top.”
“Lindy has always been a player that can sporadically start hitting shots,” Likekele said. “A lot of people would say that he doesn’t shoot the ball enough, that he doesn’t take enough shots but that’s just not his nature. He’s not a selfish player.”
The Cowboys had a tough shooting night, shooting 40%, but OSU won with its pressure defense. The 14 first-half turnovers committed by Yale, including two shot-clock violations, were one short of the Bulldogs season high.
The Cowboys finished 4-of-19 from deep with Waters going 3-of-7. Waters’ last two 3-point shots in the final minutes of the game were enough to keep OSU undefeated.
“My teammates put me in a great position,” Waters said. “They gave me great passes and good screens and me being ready to shoot, we practice that every single day. …I was just happy to get a win for my team.”
After Waters helped give his team its fourth consecutive victory, he gave Boynton something even more special during the postgame ceremony. Waters gifted Boynton the Circle of Life blanket which is the highest honor blanket that could be gifted to a person.
“Coach Mike being just a mentor to me,” Waters said. “Putting me in a position to be successful and pushing me, giving me all the confidence every single day. I can’t ask much else from a coach.”
“I don’t know how to even quantify that,” Boynton said. “It’s really kind of what you get into coaching for. Is to have such an impact on a kid’s life that he feels like he wants to do something like that for you. And shy of getting emotional, it means a big deal to me and probably one of the highlights of my coaching career at this point.”