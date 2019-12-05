STILLWATER — Oklahoma State freshman basketball player Marcus Watson will have a hearing at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17 regarding a protective order that was filed against him on Oct. 21.
Neither he nor the female student who filed against him showed up for Thursday's court date. Two continuances had already been filed heading into Thursday. The original court date of Nov. 7 was pushed back to Nov. 26 and then pushed back a second time.
According to the petition for protective order document, the student filed the order against Watson as a “victim of rape.” The alleged incident occurred Oct. 19 at his apartment. It has already been reported that Watson will not face criminal charges for the allegation. He could still face a Title IX investigation through the university.
Watson, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard and coach Mike Boynton’s cousin, is believed to still be suspended from the team. He was the highest-ranked prospect in the Cowboys’ top-25 class of 2019.
OSU suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday after falling 81-74 to Georgetown at home. The Cowboys are 7-1 and host Wichita State at 1 p.m. Sunday.