STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State freshman Marcus Watson’s court date for the petition for protective order that was filed against him was pushed back to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 26.
A motion for continuance was filed Wednesday. According to the motion of continuance document, provided by the Payne County Courthouse, the motion was filed because the attorney for the female student who filed the protective order against Watson had an unavoidable conflict.
According to a petition for protective order document filed Oct. 21, the student filed the order against Watson as a “victim of rape.” The alleged incident happened on Oct. 19 at his apartment.
Watson, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard and coach Mike Boynton's cousin, is believed to still be suspended from the team. He was the highest-ranked prospect in the Cowboys' top-25 class of 2019.
