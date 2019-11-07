Marcus Watson

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State freshman Marcus Watson’s court date for the petition for protective order that was filed against him on Oct. 21 was pushed to Nov. 26 at 1:30 p.m.

A motion for continuance was filed on Wednesday. According to the motion of continuance document, provided by the Payne County Courthouse, the motion was filed because the counsel of the person who filed against Watson had an unavoidable conflict.

Watson, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard, is believed to still be suspended from the team. The Cowboys won their season opener, 80-75, against Oral Roberts in Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday. They host Kansas City at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

