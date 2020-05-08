Much has been said about Oklahoma State’s top-10 incoming recruiting class. OSU fans are anxiously waiting to see what the finish product of the new-look Cowboys is going to be once the season starts. For those wondering what the coaching staff thinks about this class, the Cowboys tweeted a series of videos with head coach Mike Boynton and assistant coach Erik Pastrana breaking down each player.
Let’s take a look at what head coach Mike Boynton and assistant coach Erik Pastrana had to say about each player in OSU’s 2020 recruiting class in the same order each video was released.
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe
Moncrieffe’s recruiting stock may have suffered a little because he was playing in Canada, but being a two-time Canadian Player of the Year should speak for itself.
Position: Forward
Height: 6-7
National rank: 247sports: No. 148; Rivals: N/A
High school: Orangeville Prep (Canada)
Boynton comments: He’s a driver. He drives with force, he drives understanding that’s his identity and he drives to put people on posters.
Pastrana comments: I love the fact that he’s been in high-level competition internationally. Orangeville Prep played a great schedule. He’s a guy that’s not going to be surprised by playing against and with other really good players.
"He drives to put people on posters."— Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) April 17, 2020
Watch @thacoachmike and @ErikPastrana break down tape on ferocious Cowboy signee @MA_Moncrieffe.#NewEra I #LetsWork pic.twitter.com/AezOmwG3G0
Rondel Walker
Walker’s former high school coach, Lenny Bert, described Walker as a jack of all trades. Walker led his high school team in points, assists and steals last season after leading the team in five categories his junior year.
Position: Guard
Height: 6-2
National rank: 247sports: No. 87; Rivals: No. 105
High school: Putnam City West
Boynton comments: Takes pride defensively. Very aware on the ball, off the ball. A lot of that is his intelligence, but the other part is his competitiveness.
Pastrana: The one thing that excites me the most about him is that he’s an underrated shot maker without question.
🗣 "Offense. Defense. It doesn't matter, Rondel is a ℂ𝕆𝕄ℙ𝔼𝕋𝕀𝕋𝕆ℝ."@thacoachmike & @erikpastrana break down the tape of Oklahoma's finest - @RondelWalker.#NewEra I #LetsWork pic.twitter.com/8zcaKQGv0i— Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) April 18, 2020
Ferron Flavors
Flavors is a graduate transfer whose 42.7% shooting from 3 last season led the Western Athletic Conference. He is a 3-point specialist who will help the Cowboys space the floor.
Position: Guard
Height: 6-3
National rank: N/A
Former college: Cal Baptists
Boynton comments: He’s been a proven shot maker pretty much his whole career…He knows that’s who he is and he embraces it.
Pastrana comments: On top of shooting, the thing I’m most excited about with him is having a senior on our roster that can provide some leadership.
Mr. 3⃣1⃣ Flavors 🍨— Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) April 21, 2020
🗣 "@ferronflavorsjr is fully aware of who he is - a proven shot maker."#NewEra I #LetsWork pic.twitter.com/whG5k3iBUr
Montreal Pena
Montreal Pena averaged 8.8 points, and one block per game on 74 percent shooting on the Texas Titans AAU team that also featured Walker and Cade Cunningham.
Position: Forward
Height: 6-5
National rank: 247sports: No. 328; Rivals: N/A
High school: Martin High School (Texas)
Boynton comments: “We primarily need him early on to be somebody who can run the floor, catch and finish around the basket and then protect the rim for us on the other end.”
Pastrana: His ability to protect the rim us having (Kalib Boone) and Yor (Anei), we already have rim protectors so we’re just kind of building on that which is really important the way we defend and the way we pressure the basketball.
🗣 "You wanna talk about long-term ability. That's @montreal_pena."— Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) April 22, 2020
Let's go inside the film room and break down tape on the big man from Arlington, Texas.#NewEra I #LetsWork pic.twitter.com/QMMRRUc8Eu
Donovan Williams
Williams’ former high school coach, Tony Quattrocchi, said he has the ability to score at all three levels. He said Williams can get the ball to the rim, hit mid-range jump shots and is a streaky 3-point shooter.
Position: Guard
Height: 6-5
National rank: 247sports: No. 159, Rivals No. 128
High school: Lincoln North Star (Nebraska)
Boynton comments: He’s somebody we think from a basketball standpoint is going to bring a scoring mentality. A guy who’s always proven he can make baskets at a high level.
🗣 "@DonovanW_ is a guy who is going to help us win a lot of basketball games for years to come."#NewEra I #LetsWork pic.twitter.com/e57Wza48JQ— Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) April 23, 2020
Cade Cunningham
Cunningham is the main attraction to this recruiting class and will be the highest rated prospect to compete in an Oklahoma State jersey this upcoming season.
Position: Guard
Height: 6-7
National rank: 247sports: No. 1; Rivals: No. 1
High school: Montverde Academy (Florida)
Boynton comments: “This may be the most underrated, underappreciated part of his game…his ability to rebound defensively at 6-foot-7, which eliminates an extra pass from the break.
Erik Pastrana: The one thing that jumped out to me is the way he controls the pace of the game. Whether it’s rebounding and pushing it on the run or getting guys into spots and then making plays.
What about @CadeCunningham_ has @thacoachmike excited and what will he need to work on next year? Let's head to the film room.#NewEra I #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/bjSNVunye7— Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) April 23, 2020
OSU men's basketball season in review
MVP: Cameron McGriff
Breakout player: Isaac Likekele
Top moment of the season: Win at Texas
Low moment of the season: Loss at Iowa State
Top question entering next season: Who will fill the leadership void?
Key recruit coming next season: Cade Cunningham
