STILLWATER — Oklahoma State had a more comfortable ending to Saturday’s game against Kansas City after having to win in the final seconds against Oral Roberts last week.
OSU had a five-point win against Oral Roberts in the season opener but cruised to a 69-51 win against Kansas City at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys (2-0) have won their first two games to start the season, but the amount of playing time given to the young guys might be more important than the margin of victory in either game.
OSU coach Mike Boynton played 11 players within the first 10 minutes for the second consecutive game. He went 13 deep on Saturday.
“It’s really important because you never really know who’s going to be in the game with anybody because anything could happen,” said Yor Anei, who led the Cowboys with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting. “Somebody could be in foul trouble. You could have different lineups in at any time, so it’s great that he’s rotating guys and putting in different lineups to show different looks.”
Freshman Hidde Roessink left the game after falling under the basket and grabbing his left knee in pain with 20 seconds left in the first half. Roessink didn’t return but OSU communications said during halftime that it is expected to be a minor left knee injury that shouldn’t have him out for too long.
“I think long term he’s going to be fine,” Boynton said after the game. “I don’t know exactly when he’ll be able to practice again but initially, obviously the scare was probably the biggest thing. We’ll see on Monday hopefully, we’ll have an update on him.”
Boynton said the younger guys were more comfortable and confident before the game against the Kangaroos than they were against Oral Roberts last week. That comfortability helped the Cowboys cut their 21 turnovers from last game down to nine Saturday.
“Everything was new,” Boynton said. “Starting lineups, people being there, wearing their uniforms, going to pregame meals and understanding what time you’ve got to be at the gym. Now, you start to settle into a little bit of a routine so naturally, those guys will feel more comfortable and feel better about going through the process.”
The younger players weren’t the only ones looking more comfortable in their second game. After shooting 0-for-6 against Oral Roberts and scoring all 10 of his points at the free-throw line, senior captain Cameron McGriff knocked down five of his first six shots against Kansas City on his way to scoring 12 points with six rebounds and four assists.
McGriff’s 11 points in the first half helped give OSU a 37-26 halftime lead.
“I just don’t think he settled as much,” Boynton said. “He still took four 3’s but I think they were all really good shots. He started the game just trying to get to the paint and play physically the way he’s most capable of. Get in there, play off two feet and get himself to the free-throw line.”
Anei, who was mostly known for his shot-blocking last season, has shown his offensive side in the past two games. He showed off his jump shot and scored OSU’s first six points to start the second half.
“He’s got a lot more confidence,” Boynton said of Anei’s offense, “He feels stronger in the post but he’s also able to step out in both games to make a 15, 17-foot jump shot.”
The Cowboys have their first road game at 8 p.m. Wednesday against Charleston and Boynton said that will be a chance for his younger players to get used to the road game routine.