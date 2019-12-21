Defense has been at the forefront of Oklahoma State's success this season and Minnesota’s 58% shooting made it tough for OSU in the BOK Center Basketball Showdown on Saturday.
Gabe Kalscheur scored 34 points on 7-of-9 shooting from 3-point range to lead the Golden Gophers to an 86-66 win over Oklahoma State. Kalscheur only missed three of his 14 shots.
The Cowboys were ranked 12th in the nation in defensive field goal percentage, with opponents averaging 36.2% shooting and the 26.9% for opponents’ 3-point shooting ranked No. 18 in the country.
The Golden Gophers shot 10-21 from behind the arc, which makes their 47.6% 3-point shooting and 58% shooting overall the highest percentages by an OSU opponent this season.
“You can’t let guys like that shoot comfortable, rhythm jump shots,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said of Kalscheur. “He’s one of the elite shooters in all of college basketball. We knew that coming in.”
The Cowboys’ only lead of the game was a 6-4 advantage less than two minutes into the first half. Lindy Waters III scored all 17 of his points in the first half but that didn’t stop Minnesota from taking a 46-31 halftime lead. No other player had more than three first-half points for OSU.
Kalscheur shot 8-of-10 from the field in the first half and 5-of-6 from deep on his way to scoring 24 first-half points, which included three free-throws after being fouled on a 3-point shot. Daniel Oturu scored 12 of his 22 points in the first half for the Gophers. He finished 10-of-12 shooting.
Oklahoma State had a slow start to the game, and Thursday’s practice could have played a role. Waters and freshman guard Avery Anderson both commented on Thursday’s practice after the game.
“We had a pretty bad practice a couple of days ago and coach Mike preaches that you play exactly how you practice,” Waters said. “We came out wanting to play harder than they did and we didn’t do that.”
OSU had a three-and-a-half-minute stretch of solid full-court pressure defense during the final six minutes that helped the Cowboys cut a 25-point Minnesota lead to 14 with 2:40 left. OSU fans tried to help will the Cowboys through the late rally, but it was short-lived after Minnesota ended the game with a 6-0 run.
Anderson, who scored 14 of his 16 points and grabbed all three of his steals in the second half, was the biggest piece to that late effort.
“We were down and we didn’t have (any) heart in the game and I just wanted to pick up the heart in us and just be effective on the defensive end,” Anderson said.
Although OSU tried to pick up the intensity late, Minnesota outworked the Cowboys for most of the game and it showed in the rebounding totals. OSU lost the rebound battle 35-27, finishing with its lowest rebounding total of the season. The previous low was 29 in an 81-74 loss to Georgetown.
“One of the worst things you can say about your team after any game is that the other team played harder than you did,” Boynton said. “Unfortunately, I’ve got to stand here and be honest and say that was the case tonight. Minnesota played harder and therefore deserved to win.”
The Dec. 29 game against Southeastern Louisiana is OSU’s last before Big 12 Conference play starts at Texas Tech on Jan. 4. The Cowboys have lost three of their last four games and point guard Isaac Likekele has been out with an illness in all four of them.
Likekele was dressed and participated in warmups, which is an encouraging sign for his chances of being back in time for the conference schedule.