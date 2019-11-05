STILLWATER — Cade Cunningham, the No. 2-ranked recruit on the ESPN top 100, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard from Arlington, Texas, announced his commitment in a video he released on twitter.
“I loved all the schools I visited,” Cunningham said in the video. “And I appreciate each program investing their time and energy into me. To be honest, I was this close to picking a different school but blood is always thicker than water. Go Pokes.”
OSU coach Mike Boynton hired Cunningham’s older brother, Cannen, this offseason and that relationship helped the Cowboys land one of the most sought after prospects in the country.
“This process was stressful for me,” Cunningham said. “When my brother took a job at Oklahoma State most people assumed my decision had been made for me. But my family encouraged me to explore my options and make my own decision based on what I feel is best for me.”