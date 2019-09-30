STILLWATER—Former Memorial high school standout Kalib Boone doesn’t have the biggest frame, but Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton is coaching Boone to focus on his quickness when getting the ball in the post.
“He’s a pretty quick guy for a guy his height,” Boynton said after practice on Saturday. “Not try to worry about overpowering people but just play to his strengths, so to speak, which is right now his foot speed, his agility and then obviously being a guy who can get around guys and get offensive rebounds.”
Boone, a 6-9, 205-pound forward, hadn’t had any experience consistently hitting the weights but he said the veterans on the team have been pushing him in the weight room and on the court.
“They’re always teaching me new things when we go over stuff to try to help me get the details and the little mechanics because without that it’s tough for me to play,” Boone said. “They’re teaching me right from wrong because they want to see me succeed and they want to see me play.”
Boone’s frame will become bigger as he matures over the years, but Boynton’s advice to him was not to focus on trying to be a power, back to the basket, player like Shaquille O’Neal.
“Be more of a lean quicker athletic big that you see more in a lot of places now,” Boynton said. “You don’t see as many big brute strong guys. A lot of guys are starting to look more like (Boone) now.”