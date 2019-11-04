OSU looks to win season opener
Oklahoma State is opening the regular season by hosting Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. OSU coach Mike Boynton said he was pleased with what he saw in the 75-63 win over Rogers State in the exhibition game.
Boynton gave a lot of his younger guys quality minutes and Tulsa native Kalib Boone led the team with six rebounds, six blocks and scored a team-high 13 points. The exhibition game gave the first-year players a chance to get some of their jitters out before the regular season and Wednesday will be the real deal for the Cowboys.
The Cowboys lost last year’s season opener 66-64 at Charlotte for their first loss in a season opener since losing to Brigham Young to start the 1994 season. OSU will be looking to make sure that doesn’t happen again this year.
“It’s important that we get off to a good start,” Boynton said on Monday. “We played our first game last year and our five guys returning remember that we didn’t win. It’s much better to start 1-0 than 0-1. So we’ve got to have the right preparation the next two days to get ourselves ready for a team that’s going to come in here expecting to win.”
Cowboys have more depth this season
Oklahoma State’s bench was nonexistent last year having just six players compete in all 32 games with the starting five playing the majority of the minutes. This season’s top-25 recruiting class will give Boynton a full bench to create his rotation. The added depth is giving the Cowboys a lot of optimism heading into this year.
Senior captain Thomas Dziagwa, who averaged 32.1 minutes a game last year, is excited about the depth the younger guys have brought to his year’s roster.
“We have guys that can stretch the floor,” Dziagwa said. “And we have guys who can block shots coming off the bench or if they play in the starting lineup. I think we have a really deep team. Each person will have an opportunity to showcase their talents.”
Hidde Roessink gets to play in front of his father
Hidde Roessink, the 6-foot-10 freshman from the Netherlands, will get a chance to see his father for the first time in four months. Roessink’s dad was expected to arrive in Stillwater Monday night and will be in attendance for the Roessink’s first regular-season-game in an OSU uniform.
Roessink scored a team-high 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in the exhibition game against Rogers State.
“He’s always been kind of my mentor for basketball,” Roessink said of his father. “So it’s really cool to have him over here and have him watch my game. I really look forward to that.”