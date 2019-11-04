OSU set to face ORU in season opener
Oklahoma State will open the 2019-20 season by hosting Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. OSU coach Mike Boynton said he was pleased with what he saw in the Cowboys' 75-63 exhibition win over Rogers State.
Boynton gave a lot of his younger guys quality minutes and Tulsa native Kalib Boone had six rebounds, six blocks and scored a team-high 13 points. The exhibition game gave the first-year players a chance to get some of their jitters out before the real deal on Wednesday.
The Cowboys lost last year’s season opener 66-64 at Charlotte for their first loss in a season opener since losing to Brigham Young to start the 1994-95 season.
“It’s important that we get off to a good start,” Boynton said Monday. “We played our first game last year and our five guys returning remember that we didn’t win. It’s much better to start 1-0 than 0-1. So we’ve got to have the right preparation the next two days to get ourselves ready for a team that’s going to come in here expecting to win.”
Cowboys have more depth this season
OSU’s bench was nonexistent last year, with just six players competing in all 32 games and the starting five playing the majority of the minutes. This season’s top-25 recruiting class will give Boynton a full bench to create his rotation.
Senior captain Thomas Dziagwa, who averaged 32.1 minutes a game last year, is excited about the depth the younger guys have brought to this year’s roster.
“We have guys that can stretch the floor,” Dziagwa said. “And we have guys who can block shots coming off the bench or if they play in the starting lineup. I think we have a really deep team. Each person will have an opportunity to showcase their talents.”
Roessink gets to play in front of father
Hidde Roessink, a 6-foot-10 freshman from the Netherlands, will get a chance to see his father for the first time in four months. Roessink’s dad was expected to arrive in Stillwater Monday night and be in attendance for his first regular-season-game in an OSU uniform.
Roessink scored a team-high 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in the exhibition game against Rogers State.
“He’s always been kind of my mentor for basketball,” Roessink said of his father. “So it’s really cool to have him over here and have him watch my game. I really look forward to that.”
