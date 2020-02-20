Freshman Chris Harris Jr. out for the season and will have knee surgery on Friday
Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton met with the media after Thursday’s practice and shared that freshman Chris Harris Jr. will be out for the rest of the year because he is expected to have knee surgery on Friday.
Harris has appeared in 21 games for OSU this season and was placed in the starting lineup three times. He’s missed the past four games after suffering an injury against TCU on Feb. 5. Harris played just six minutes in the 72-57 win over the Horned Frogs and his injury was initially classified as a lower leg injury.
Boynton said on Thursday that he was unable to share the extent of Harris’ knee injury.
“I wish I could. I don’t want to say something that doesn’t make any sense,” Boynton said. “...He’s having knee surgery. I don’t know what they’re going to see when they go in there.”
The Cowboys have five regular-season games left before the Big 12 Conference tournament. Harris has been a big part of OSU’s defensive scheme’s but Boynton said the team has adjusted to playing without him.
“We haven’t had him for a little bit now so I think we’ve adjusted OK,” Boynton said. “Obviously, it cuts down on the depth that you have and something that can be important as you go into the later parts of the season.”
The Cowboys will host Oklahoma at 3 p.m. on Saturday for the second Bedlam matchup of the season. The Sooners beat OSU 82-69 in Norman in the first matchup on Feb. 1.
Mike Gundy makes TikTok video with basketball team
OSU football coach Mike Gundy stopped by the basketball locker room on Wednesday and decided to make a TikTok video with the basketball team. OSU basketball tweeted the video of Gundy dancing with a handful of players. Freshman Avery Anderson III said it was Gundy’s idea.
“I don’t know how it came about but he was like hey y’all want to make a TikTok?” Anderson said. “Me, Keylan and Kalib (Boone) were like we love TikTok so we just found a video. We just showed him how to do it and he did it. …I was surprised he asked but he was just coming in and out (of the locker room) for something, and then when he asked that everybody’s eyes just blew up.”
Anderson said he was also surprised at how fast Gundy picked up the dance. It took them about three times to get the dance down. Basketball coach Mike Boynton said he was out eating lunch when someone showed him the video. He didn’t even know Gundy was in the locker room.
“It was pretty cool that he would take the time to come spend with our guys,” Boynton said. “Coach (Gundy) has been an unbelievable supporter of our program.”
When asked if he would ever get in on a TikTok video, Boynton said he didn’t even know what TikTok was.
“I’m actually starting to feel like an old man,” Boynton said jokingly. “I mean this is kind of becoming embarrassing a little bit because I pride myself on kind of still having some relevancy with these guys.”
Cade Cunningham named a finalist for Naismith Trophy
The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Thursday that OSU signee Cade Cunningham of Montverde Academy is one of five finalists for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Trophy.
Cunningham is expected to become the highest-rated prospect in OSU history to play in an OSU uniform next season. He has helped lead Montverde to an undefeated record on the way to becoming the top prep team in the country. Cunningham is also projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
Cunningham headlines an OSU 2020 recruiting class that is ranked No. 8 by ESPN. Four-star recruit Rondel Walker from Putnam City West High School and three-star prospect Montreal Pena from James Martin (Texas) High School are the other two OSU signees for the 2020 class.
The Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Player of the Year for both boys and girls will be announced on March 10.
