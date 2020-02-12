Likekele earns first double-double of career in back-to-back games
Oklahoma State has played in 13 games since point guard Isaac Likekele missed a month of basketball from Nov. 29 to Dec. 29. Likekele was playing at an elite level to help the Cowboys start the season with a seven-game winning streak before his illness.
OSU coach Mike Boynton was the first to warn Likekele that it was going to take time to get back to the level that he was playing at before.
“It’s been a process for him to get back,” Boynton said. “I tried to warn him more than anybody that on Dec. 29 when he was able to come back that it wasn’t going to be like it was on Nov. 29 when he played in our seventh game early in the year. But naturally, as a competitor he wants it to happen as fast as possible.”
The Cowboys were victorious in just one of the four games Likekele missed and OSU continued to struggle when he returned. Likekele also didn’t pick back up where he left off, just like Boynton had warned.
However, Likekele has displayed his all-around abilities in the past three games. After an 0-8 start in the Big 12, OSU is 2-1 in its past three games. Likekele earned the first double-double of his career in the 72-57 win over TCU. The sophomore guard had a career-high 11 assists to go with 15 points and six rebounds.
He followed that performance with another double-double, with 11 points and a career-high 10 rebounds in a 78-70 loss to No. 1 Baylor. Likekele helped keep OSU close down the stretch with solid defense and a couple of strong drives inside. His five assists and seven rebounds in the 64-59 win at Kansas State was just another example of Likekele doing whatever the team needs of him.
“I think what we’re seeing is the process finalizing itself,” Boynton said of Likekele. “He’s getting back into shape. I asked him three times in Saturday’s game (against Baylor) if he needed to come out because I was still conscious of how he’s feeling physically and if he’s totally 100 percent. It was the first time so far this year that he hasn’t asked, 'Yeah, I need a quick blow. Get me for a minute.'”
Likekele played 38 minutes against TCU and then played 36 against Baylor just three days later. The Cowboys have seven regular-season games left and Likekele’s all-around game could help them earn more conference wins. OSU hosts No. 24 Texas Tech at noon Saturday.
Boynton says players' good attitudes have helped him
OSU has won two of its past three games, but the Cowboys only have four wins since the end of December. Boynton said his players' morale has helped him deal with the losses.
“I hate losing,” Boynton said. “But every day when you show up and your kids have good attitudes and they’re chomping at the bit to learn and get better, it helps allow me as a coach to let go of the disappointment of losing a game and really get back to focusing on just trying to do my job. My job as a coach is to help get these kids better every day and that’s where our focus is.”
The Cowboys haven’t won back-to-back games since they beat Syracuse and Ole Miss in Brooklyn, New York, during the NIT Season-Tipoff tournament in late November. OSU will try for back-to-back wins with a win against Texas Tech on Saturday.
Waters playing well with face mask
Senior Lindy Waters III suffered a fracture in his nose during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma and was unable to play the following game against TCU. Waters has worn a face mask the past two games, but that hasn’t affected his play. He scored just five points in each of the two games before wearing the mask but has scored 16 and 12 points in the two games with the mask.
The mask is meant to protect Waters’ nose. Boynton said he hasn’t conversed much with Waters about how the mask feels on his face. Based on his performance, the mask doesn’t look to be bothering him too much.
“I try not to make a big deal out of things like that,” Boynton said of Waters wearing the mask. “I don’t want to create a stigma in their minds. Sometimes kids don’t think about something unless someone says something about it. I just let him go play.”