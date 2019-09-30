STILLWATER—The University of Massachusetts graduate transfer Jonathan Laurent is new to Oklahoma State but he’s got a lot of college basketball experience under his belt.
Laurent played two years at Rutgers before playing last year at UMass, and now he will be wearing a Cowboys jersey this season. Laurent has played in 88 college basketball games and has 36 career starts, so he has a lot of experience to share with the younger guys.
OSU has three senior captains in Cameron McGriff, Lindy Waters III and Thomas Dziagwa but Cowboys coach Mike Boynton said Laurent has some different leadership qualities than those three.
“They’re speaking more about what the program has been through and what it’s going to take here,” Boynton said of his captains. “He’s talking about his experience and where he may have fallen short in his journey and how that, maybe, can stop them from getting in trouble from a production standpoint or development standpoint.”
Boynton said Laurent just looking to be one of the guys without any personal agenda has been good for the Cowboys locker room.
“He’s a low ego guy,” Boynton said. “He tries to help the younger guys still, even though he doesn’t necessarily know as much about our system but he knows about the process of becoming a good player in college.”
OSU just had its first official team practice that was open to the public on Saturday. Laurent said it was the best practice he’s had since being in college basketball, but he said finding that balance of being the new guy and a leader has been a challenge for him.
“Everybody is looking at me to be a leader but I don’t really know the ropes of Oklahoma State,” Laurent said. “But it’s been fun and interesting. Everybody has opened their arms and embraced me as a teammate. It’s been difficult but everybody has been helping me out.”