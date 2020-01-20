Mike Boynton talks to the referees during Oklahoma State's men's basketball game vs. No. 2 Baylor on Jan. 18, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton sees the growth happening in his team.
Freshman Avery Anderson III is getting more comfortable playing Division I basketball while Isaac Likekele is looking more like the player he was before he missed a month of basketball win an illness. Tulsa native Kalib Boone, whom Boynton said struggles with consistency at times, set career highs with 12 points and seven rebounds against Texas.
The Cowboys have also shot better in the past two games. Seniors Cam McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa shot a combined 8-for-15 from beyond the 3-point line against a No. 2-ranked Baylor team. OSU scored 64 points against Texas and 68 against Baylor after scoring 50 points or less in the three games prior. However, the Cowboys are still 0-5 in the Big 12 Conference. OSU coach Mike Boynton understands how important wins are but said he is also focused on the big picture.
“I don’t want our fans to think that I’m disregarding the wins and losses,” Boynton said after the 75-68 loss to Baylor. “That’s not my point at all, but right now I’m not focused on that. I’m focused on, I saw a team that fought for each other today in a way that if they continue to, we’ll win some games moving forward. How many? I don’t know, but we’ll win. We’ll get better.”
The Cowboys will try to turn their progress into a conference win at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Iowa State. Iowa State is coming off back-to-back losses to Baylor and Texas Tech, two teams the Cowboys have lost to during their five-game skid. Iowa State and OSU share three common losses with both teams also losing to TCU.
The Cyclones are 1-4 in the conference with their only win coming in an 81-68 victory against Oklahoma. Both teams are in need of a win Tuesday and Boynton expressed after the Baylor game he is confident his team is close to getting that done.
“Our young guys will keep learning and it’ll happen,” Boynton said. “I have more confidence in that today than at any other point of the season, including when we were 7-0. I’m more proud of our team today than at any other point in the season.”
The Cowboys will get a small break from the Big 12 after the Iowa State game when they face Texas A&M in the Big12/SEC Challenge on Saturday. They resume conference play against their fourth ranked opponent this season in No. 3 Kansas.
A loss to the Cyclones would mark OSU’s worst start in the conference since starting 0-6 in the 2016 season. Although OSU would like to get its first conference win against Iowa State, the 2016 season is proof a sixth consecutive loss doesn’t completely shut the door on the Cowboys’ NCAA Tournament hopes.
OSU followed the six-game losing streak in 2016 by winning five consecutive games on its way to qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. The Cowboys still managed to win 20 games and finish 9-9 in the conference. That was a different type of team for OSU than what’s on the roster today but senior captains, McGriff, Dziagwa and Lindy Waters III were freshmen on that team. They’ve seen it done once and they’ll try to do it again.
“We’re finding our groove amongst ourselves,” McGriff said. “It’s not really just one resolution to winning basketball games. So we just have to stick to it and continue to play the right way. We still haven’t gotten the result that we wanted but we’re just trying to stay positive and stay in high spirits.”
