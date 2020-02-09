Basketball was a big part of Thomas Dziagwa’s life growing up. His father, Don, was his high school basketball coach at Tampa Catholic High School.
Don and Dziagwa’s mom, Mary, are both educators, so reading books also became a major part of Dziagwa's life. Don read Harry Potter books to Dziagwa and his three older siblings when they were young.
Dziagwa and his mother also listened to audio books on the ride to and from school. Dziagwa’s parents kept many books in the house, so there were book cases everywhere he looked at home. It’s no surprise that Dziagwa spends much of his time reading when he’s not shooting a basketball for Oklahoma State.
“I know Thomas picked all that up at a very, very early age in regards to the value of books,” Don said. “We’ve always had books in our house. I mean we’ve got book cases upon book cases. …Every night he went to bed, he’s laying down and looks over and there’s book cases filled with books. At a really young age he got involved in books.”
Dziagwa, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, is a long way from his hometown of Temple Terrace, Florida, but he carried along his love for books with him. He is also being led by a head coach in Mike Boynton who shares his affinity for books. Boynton’s extensive book collection reminded Dziagwa of the collection of books in his childhood home.
Boynton said he and Dziagwa’s bond over books really kicked off around the time he was named head coach.
“We had a relationship prior to that but it was more about him as a player,” Boynton said. “Not that it meant that I didn’t care about him as a person, but we spent so much time with basketball. Then when you become a head coach, you have a more overarching view of everything and how they do. I got a chance to spend some time with him over the summer between his freshman and sophomore year, and we just got connected on some books. He brought some and I brought some and it went from there.”
Some of the books Boynton and Dziagwa share spark interesting conversations. Two of the books Dziagwa has shared with Boynton are "Seeking Allah, Finding Jesus" by Nabeel Qureshi and "The Energy Bus" Jon Gordon.
“It’s like a little book club almost, and it’s good,” Dziagwa said. “Sometimes things are bigger than basketball. The books that we exchange, sometimes they’re about life, sometimes they’re about other things, but very rarely are they about the game of basketball. The relationship is bigger than basketball.”
Dziagwa is currently reading "The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration" by Michelle Alexander for the second time. Dziagwa took a class that briefly touched on the issue of mass incarceration and decided to dive deeper into the subject. "Are Prisons Obsolete?" by Angela Davis is another book he’s reading on mass incarceration. The topic intrigued him so much that he decided to write his senior thesis on the issue of mass incarceration in America.
Dziagwa is working towards a liberal arts degree with minors in philosophy, sociology and religion. There is a lot of reading that is required in those subjects.
“I think what reading does that most people don’t appreciate, and I didn’t for a long time probably until I got to college, is that it just gives you perspective,” Boynton said. “It helps you see things in different ways, and I think I’m starting to see that with him.”
Dziagwa’s relationship with Boynton has encouraged his avid reading, and Don said he is grateful for his son to be under a coach who is helping foster growth away from basketball.
“When you have a college coach that is concerned about that stuff, not just whether or not you can make shots and dribble a ball and those types of things,” Don said. “He’s concerned with your entire well-being and up bringing and all that stuff, I think that’s great.”
Dziagwa said his relationship with Boynton helps create trust on the basketball court and in life.
“He trusts me and he holds me to a very high standard because he knows my knowledge is bigger than basketball,” Dziagwa said of Boynton. “That’s how I want to be treated. I want to be held accountable and know I can count on him when things get tough basketball wise, but even in life. I know if life gets tough I can lean on him because our relationship is not just basketball.”