Oklahoma State entered this season with NCAA Tournament hopes. OSU was picked to finish sixth in the Big 12 Conference preseason poll.
Now, the Cowboys find themselves sitting at the bottom of the conference standings with an 0-7 record. It’s a head-scratching problem for a team that started the year 7-0 and looked to be on its way to exceeding expectations.
OSU is 3-10 following the seven-game winning streak. The Cowboys need to figure out which team they are going to be — the one that started the season strong or the team that has struggled lately. OSU coach Mike Boynton believes it’s somewhere in the middle.
“When we were 7-0, I’ll go back there and there was talk about top 25,” Boynton said after a 65-50 loss to No. 3 Kansas on Monday. “Were we a top 25 team? Probably not. … Are we as bad as we played some in the last three weeks? Probably not, either.
“It’s on us to find that happy medium, wherever that is. Whatever this team’s capacity to have success is, we have an obligation to find that.”
Part of the problem was the absence of point guard Isaac Likekele. Likekele missed a month of basketball after the first seven games because of an illness and the Cowboys lost three of the four games without him. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound sophomore was averaging 13.7 points, five rebounds and five assists before his illness.
It took some time for Likekele to get back to form. Likekele averaged just five points, 2.6 assists and three rebounds in his first three games back. It also didn’t help that OSU’s best 3-point shooter, Thomas Dziagwa, missed the game against West Virginia. The Cowboys lost 55-41 to the Mountaineers and shot 5% from deep, missing 19 of their 20 3-point shots.
But those players’ absences only tell part of the story. The Cowboys beat Houston 61-55 on the road without Likekele, and Houston is currently ranked No. 21 in the AP poll.
Part of the frustration over OSU’s losses is that the Cowboys have shown they are better than 0-7 in the conference.
Baylor is the top-ranked team in the country, and the Cowboys held a 36-27 halftime when they hosted the Bears two weeks ago. OSU shot 57% from 3 in the first half but was only 2-of-10 in the second half, when the Bears outscored OSU by 16 points to win 75-68.
Baylor won the game, but it looked as if the Cowboys figured some things out. Boynton said after the game OSU would win games if his team continued to play the way it did against Baylor.
“I have more confidence in that today than at any other point in the season, including when we were 7-0,” Boynton said then. “I’m more proud of our team today than at any other point of the season.”
OSU followed the Baylor game with a solid shooting performance against Iowa State but allowed a season-high 89 points. Iowa State’s Solomon Young was averaging fewer than 8 points a game heading into the outing against OSU but scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds against the Cowboys.
Every time OSU showed flashes of the team it could be, the Cowboys have found a way to take a step back. OSU trailed 24-7 with 7:55 left in the first half against Kansas. The Cowboys went on a 15-0 run and outscored the Jayhawks by 12 in the final eight minutes to cut the KU lead to 29-24 at halftime.
OSU had the momentum heading into the second half and it appeared the Cowboys could be on their way to beating KU at home for the fifth time in seven tries. OSU fell apart in the second half and went 6 minutes, 52 seconds without scoring a field goal.
“That’s where the head scratching comes in for me because we did play with some confidence and some aggression,” Boynton said about the end of the first half. “We made some courageous drives and attacked. … That’s how you’ve got to play. Why we weren’t able to do it for a full game, I’m not really sure.”
Boynton said earlier this season that he felt shooting would be a strong suit. The Cowboys have two career 40% 3-point shooters in Dziagwa and Lindy Waters, but OSU has shot 26% from deep and 34.6% overall against Big 12 opponents.
Boynton is a believer that hard work will eventually pay off. Although OSU’s work hasn’t translated into a conference win, Boynton made his message clear after Monday’s loss. He doesn’t want his players hanging their heads.
“If we’re going to feel sorry for ourselves, we may as well just call it in,” Boynton said. “I don’t think anybody is going to try to help us beat them, so get over it. If you don’t have confidence, work harder. Nobody cares.
“We’ve got another game Saturday. Come back to practice, work harder and try to get ready and play hard for 40 minutes. That’s what you do. There’s no time to feel sorry for yourself or hope that people (say) we’ve been through a lot. It’s enough of that. I don’t want any sympathy, I don’t expect any. We should be criticized. Our fans deserve better.”