Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton is entering the 2020-21 men’s basketball season with the most talented roster he’s had in his tenure.
Boynton has landed a top-10 recruiting class headlined by one of the nation’s most sought-after prospects, Cade Cunningham. Cunningham is listed as the top recruit in the county by 247Sports and Rivals and the No. 3 recruit by ESPN.
Cunningham is expected to be the highest-rated prospect to ever wear an OSU uniform. He will be joined next season by three four-star recruits, a three-star and a graduate transfer in Ferron Flavors, who led the Western Athletic Conference in 3-point shooting percentage while playing at Cal Baptist last season.
The 2020 recruiting class is a major piece to the foundation Boynton has laid that many people believe will generate a high level of success starting with this upcoming season, his fourth.
“Obviously, we’re really excited about where we are today,” Boynton said during a call with the media Thursday. “We feel like it’s a class that we put a lot of time, effort, energy (and) focus into in terms of transitioning to the next phase. And the next phase for us is to be really competitive in the Big 12 and then obviously try to put ourselves in position to carry that on into being competitive from a national standpoint, which is the ultimate goal for us.”
This year’s recruiting class comes on the heels of a 2019 class that was ranked in the top 25. Last year’s freshman class included Tulsa native Kalib Boone, who proved toward the end of the year he has the potential to be a major contributor moving forward. Avery Anderson III is a 6-foot-2 guard with tremendous bounce who is committed to getting after it defensively. He also showed he has the potential to be a quality player for the Cowboys.
Rising juniors Isaac Likekele and Yor Anei are the most experienced players on the roster. Anei is a proven shot blocker, and Likekele was one of the biggest pieces to the puzzle for OSU last season. The Cowboys were a different team when Likekele’s illness forced him to miss a month of basketball last year.
Boynton will be looking to Likekele to fill the leadership void after graduating three senior captains.
“I’ve already told Ice we don’t a have senior returning to our program,” Boynton said. "We’ll have a senior in Ferron on our roster, but he doesn’t know anything about Oklahoma State basketball. Isaac Likekele is our most experienced player, period. It’s going to be a task of his to help, along with Kalib Boone and Chris Harris and Avery Anderson, to take those steps to become a better player. But more about continuing to make sure that the guys who’ve never been a part of our program know what the expectations are behaviorally, academically (and) socially.”
Oklahoma State’s talented roster will create several advantages for the Cowboys moving forward, but Boynton also acknowledged there are some challenges they’ll have to navigate, as well. There isn't an unlimited amount of playing time to go around in a 40-minute game.
“Our problems don’t just go away, they just look different,” Boynton said. “So our job is to try to manage depth (and) expectations. If everyone accepts Cade is the most talented guy currently, then I would guess that we have maybe six, seven, eight other guys who all think that they’re the second-best guy. Not everybody can be the second-best guy. In fact, somebody’s going to be ninth in the pecking order. How do we manage those things now that those are real conversations to have?”
Substitution rotations for many coaches are often fluid situations. That was illustrated in the variations Boynton toyed with last season. These variables could include individual matchups against different opponents, performances in practice, a shooting slump or injury issues.
Boynton expects the additional talent being added to the roster to create a healthy, competitive atmosphere that will help OSU win a lot of games. Iron sharpens iron and the Cowboys have a lot of iron to play with.
“I expect our current players to not relinquish their positions in our program,” Boynton said. “I don’t expect Ice or Avery to just say, 'Hey, Cade, you get to go take all the minutes and play the point guard position all the time.' What we’ve created is a really competitive environment. What we’ll ask them to do is make everybody better. And then it’s going to be upon me to make sure that guys understand how we have success together because if we win then each individual person has an opportunity to achieve their goals. If we let egos get in the way and those things don’t go away early, then we’re going to have problems.”
Boynton said it’s much easier for a player to accept his role in April than it is in December when he doesn’t get playing time during a game or misses a few games because he hasn’t practiced well. A situation like that will be the real test for his players, Boynton said.
“I’ve got confidence in our ability to deal with those things because the kids really believe that we care about them and we’re trying to do best for them,” Boynton said. “But ultimately, it’ll come down to when we play games and who’s having an opportunity that we’ll have to really deal with those things.”
