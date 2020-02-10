This is class.— ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2020
Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. was ejected in the final seconds. Before leaving the arena, he went and shook the hands of everybody on Baylor’s bench 🤝 pic.twitter.com/18JFkPR4N0
Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton received the first ejection of his coaching career in the in 78-70 loss to Baylor but his pit stop at the Baylor bench on his way out has made him go viral on social media.
Boynton was ejected with 9.1 seconds remaining after receiving back-to-back technical fouls. Baylor led 74-68 with MaCio Teague at the free-throw line when Boynton started exiting the gym.
“I usually try to be pretty mild-mannered,” Boynton said on Monday. “But at that point, I thought it was important for our players to know that I’m going to have their backs and stand up for them when I feel like it’s necessary and I certainly thought it was necessary.”
Boynton gave a slap to Teague, who was standing at the free-throw line, before shaking hands with Baylor coach Scott Drew and the rest of the Baylor bench. Boynton is on a social media hiatus because of his February fasting so he hadn’t seen the social media reactions to his gesture, including the ESPN’s video tweet of the scenario with the words “this is class.”
Boynton’s decision to stop at the Baylor bench was well received.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Boynton said of his gesture. “I hope my actions didn’t take away from what was a really good college basketball game, in my opinion. It’s a 4-point game with a minute to go or so and we shoot a layup that gets waved off. Otherwise, it’s a 2-point game and you’re right there.”
OSU is 1-9 in the conference after the Baylor loss and will travel to Manhattan on Tuesday in hopes of winning its second conference game against Kansas State at 8 p.m.