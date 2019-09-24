STILLWATER — Four of the six freshmen Oklahoma State signed last year took their official visit together, and that’s where their bonding started.
Former Memorial high school standouts Kalib and Keylan Boone joined Marcus Watson and Avery Anderson III in Stillwater.
Chris Harris Jr. and Hidde Roessink from The Netherlands complete the OSU freshman class, with graduate transfer Jonathan Laurent also joining the fold to help OSU enter this season with a top-25 recruiting class.
Cowboys coach Mike Boynton had a few words for the OSU prospects on their visit last year.
“I set them down and told them, ‘You guys are going to be a part of the future of this program and the commitment has to start now, not just when you get here on campus,’ ” Boynton said during OSU Media Day on Tuesday.
“They took that to heart. They stayed in touch and supported each other throughout their high school season and were really excited to get here.”
The players took it upon themselves to make a group chat about two weeks after the visit. Every so often, somebody would drop a picture or video into the chat, ask what’s up and check in on everybody.
With their first college basketball summer behind them, the chemistry among this year’s freshmen has gotten even stronger.
“I think it’s vital that those guys have a real relationship with each other outside of the game,” Boynton said. “They’re going to be teammates, there are going to be some tough times at points during the year for each of them individually and for our team collectively. That’s something that they can lean on, is that they know what each other is about at their core.”
The Cowboys’ veteran players also have helped steer the youngsters in the right direction. Senior captains Cameron McGriff, Thomas Dziagwa and Lindy Waters III have become more vocal in their final season.
Kalib Boone has been soaking in all he can.
“They always have my back,” Boone said about the veteran players. “They’re always teaching me new things when we go over stuff to try and help me get the details and the little mechanics because without that, it’s tough for me to play. They’re teaching me right from wrong because they want to see me succeed and they want to see me play. And I want to help them go out their senior year with a bang.”
Oklahoma State’s solid recruiting class joins a team that has all five starters back from last year. McGriff led the Cowboys with 12.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Waters was right behind him at 12.2 points. Dziagwa was the third-leading scorer with an 11.7 average.
The other returning starters are sophomores Yor Anei, a 6-foot-10 forward, and Isaac Likekele, a 6-4 point guard. Likekele led OSU with just under four assists per game.
“One of the things I’ve been most impressed with is the balance of the upperclassmen trying to help the young guys learn, but also the competitiveness that we’ve had in those situations,” Boynton said. “It gives me a lot of hope that we’ve got a chance to take a step forward with our program this year.”