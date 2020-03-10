Every college basketball team wants to play its best near the end of the season and Oklahoma State is doing just that.
The Cowboys ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak and earned all seven of their Big 12 Conference wins over the final 10 games. OSU was 0-8 in the league before that and the Cowboys are headed to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament with a ton of confidence.
“It’s very vital that we were playing our best basketball just to get a good momentum going into the conference tournament, OSU point guard Isaac Likekele said. “Right now, we feel really good about where we are so we’re just going to go in there one night at a time and just try to focus on each game one by one, starting with Wednesday.”
OSU finished 7-11 in the Big 12, which landed the Cowboys the No. 8 seed in the tournament. OSU finished two conference wins outside of third place despite having such a tough start.
The Cowboys will play No. 9-seeded Iowa State at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The Big 12 is doing its part in taking precautions from the COVID-19 virus. The conference released a statement Tuesday that stated it would keep in contact with the KU Medical Center and other health departments as well as the host facilities and the NCAA during the tournament.
Iowa State beat OSU 89-82 in the first matchup in Ames, Iowa, on Jan. 21. The Cowboys took the rematch in Stillwater with a 73-61 win on Feb. 29. Both teams won at home and will play for the third time on a neutral site. The Cyclones have lost three consecutive games while OSU is coming off arguably its biggest win of the season, beating Texas 81-59 on the road.
Texas was riding a five-game winning streak that put the Longhorns back into the NCAA Tournament conversation. Another win would have moved them deeper into the tournament mix but OSU dominated from start to finish on the way to creating the largest margin of victory in OSU history for a Big 12 road game.
Senior Thomas Dziagwa shot a perfect 7-of-7 that included five made 3-pointers on his way to 19 points. It was the most he had scored since a 21-point performance in the third game of the season at Charleston. Senior Cameron McGriff also scored 19 points, the fourth time in the last six games he scored at least that many points.
OSU coach Mike Boynton said senior Lindy Waters III played the best defense he’s seen him play his entire career. OSU was on a downward spiral during the middle of the season but the dominating performance at Texas showed how much the Cowboys have been able to turn things around.
“Credit to these kids for not giving in to the outside noise and continuing to believe the messaging that was being delivered inside the building,” Boynton said. “All credit goes to them for finding a way to find success again here late.”
The Cowboys had a solid ending to the regular season and are now focused on staying alive in the conference tournament. A win against Iowa State would advance OSU to face top-ranked Kansas at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We can’t worry about the venue or what’s at stake or anything like that as much as, do we want to extend this thing,” Boynton said. “Do those seniors want to put the jersey (on) one more time? If they do, they’ll play in a way that’ll represent that. For the younger guys, it’s all a learning experience, but they’ve played enough games now and they’re familiar with the opponents. It’s just a different venue.”
Twitter: Frank_Bonner2