Oklahoma State 6-3 in its past nine games and the Cowboys are preparing for a Big 12 showdown against at Texas team that OSU coach Mike Boynton described as the hottest team in the country.
Texas is on a five-game winning streak after rallying for a 52-51 win at Oklahoma that ended with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Matt Coleman to keep the Longhorns’ NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Texas, which hosts OSU at 3 p.m. Saturday, hasn’t lost a game in three weeks.
“Obviously, they’re playing really well right now and it’ll be a great challenge when we get there,” Boynton said about Texas.
Texas beat the Cowboys in Gallagher-Iba Arena on Jan. 15, but OSU is a much different team than it was in January. The 76-64 loss to Texas was the fourth consecutive loss in the middle of an eight-game skid for OSU.
The Cowboys have rebranded their offensive style in the past two months and the results have shown in the win column. Cameron McGriff shot 3-of-8 and finished with eight points in the first game against Texas. OSU’s approach to throwing the ball inside has helped highlight some McGriff’s best qualities on the court.
The 6-foot-7, 230-pound senior is using his strength and athletic ability to bully his way into the paint. He is averaging 19 points and nearly six rebounds per game over the past five games. McGriff hasn’t scored fewer than 10 points since he scored six in the 73-62 win at Texas A&M on Jan. 25.
The Cowboys will need a solid game out of McGriff as he and the OSU seniors try to post to their first road win against Texas. The three senior captains have experienced a win at every Big 12 venue except the Frank Erwin Center.
This final regular-season game of their careers is the last chance for McGriff, Lindy Waters III and Thomas Dziagwa to get a win in Austin. They would join former OSU players Jeffrey Carroll and Mitchell Solomon as the only OSU players to win in every Big 12 arena.
Although Texas is on a hot streak, the Longhorns are getting ready to play an OSU team that looks to have its confidence back. The confidence was evident in the 69-63 win against Kansas State on Wednesday. The Cowboys committed 21 turnovers and did not play their best, but they still managed to win.
Boynton said his team might not have found a way to win that game earlier in the season.
“I think they believe in their ability to have success again,” Boynton said. “There was a point where guys were maybe questioning if they could really do it. And when you’re not having success you don’t really have much to draw on. … I think just having success recently has made them believe again that it doesn’t matter if we’re making mistakes, we’ll figure out a way to get it done.”