Oklahoma State is two losses away from reaching its worse start to the Big 12 Conference schedule since the 2016 season.
The Cowboys have started with a tough conference schedule and are set to play their third top-25 opponent in five games when they host No. 2 Baylor at 11 a.m. Saturday.
OSU lost its fourth consecutive game 76-64 to Texas on Wednesday, but the team took a step forward in fixing its shooting problem. Most of the issues in the previous three games stemmed from the poor shooting percentages.
The 40% shooting against the Longhorns was the best shooting percentage by OSU since it shot 45% in the Cowboys’ last win — against Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 29. The 40% shooting from the 3-point line was the best shooting percentage by OSU since shooting 43% in the fourth game of the season at Charleston on Nov. 13.
“I didn’t sense the hesitation today,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said of his team’s shooting after the Texas game. “We obviously didn’t shoot as many 3s as we had in either one of the previous games but I thought the shots were taken with good rhythm. They shot them like they expected them to go in and the result was better.”
OSU was slightly better on offense, but the defensive execution lacked Wednesday. The Cowboys allowed more than 75 points for just the fourth time this season. OSU will need to have an even better shooting night against Baylor and execute better defensively if it wants a chance at beating the Bears.
Oklahoma State opponents are shooting less than 45% in the paint in the Cowboys’ nine wins but opponents are shooting 56.6% in the paint in the seven losses. OSU opponents are also averaging 15.3 turnovers a game, which is three more turnovers than the Bears are averaging.
OSU’s best chance of beating Baylor is by holding the Bears under their season average of 73 points per game. High-scoring games have not worked in the Cowboys’ favor. Baylor is the second team in the nation, but Boynton is still optimistic about his player’s ability to turn things around.
“I’m encouraged that our kids are in a positive frame of mind believing that they can get this thing turned around because I do,” Boynton said. “And I know if they show up with a good attitude. It’s just a matter of continuing to fight, continuing to plug away, continuing to believe that you can do the job. I’ve got a group of kids that have a high care factor.”