Oklahoma State’s season record has dropped below .500 for the second time this year after Saturday's eight-point loss to No. 1 Baylor, and the Cowboys will try to correct that at Kansas State on Tuesday.
Tipoff will be at 8 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. Point guard Isaac Likekele will be back in the same arena with Kansas State coach Bruce Weber for the first time since earning a gold medal for USA Basketball in the FIBA U19 World Cup.
Likekele averaged 8.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game during the World Cup with Weber as the head coach. OSU coach Mike Boynton said he believes that experience helped boost Likekele’s confidence heading into this year.
“I’m sure that Isaac never thought of playing for USA Basketball when he first came to college,” Boynton said. “And then to have the opportunity and go play well and have somebody who’s coached in a national championship game look him in the eye and say I believe in you and you can help us win a gold medal. And then for that to play itself out the way it did is something I’m sure helped his confidence.”
Kansas State is the only Big 12 Conference team that OSU hasn’t played yet. K-State (2-8) and OSU (1-9) have the two worst conference records in the league. A win for OSU would give the Cowboys an identical conference record with Kansas State.
Both teams are also at the bottom of the league in shooting percentage, with OSU at 41% and Kansas State shooting 41.5%. There is less than a two-point difference in scoring defense between the two teams. Boynton, who has built his team around defense, expects the Wildcats to also bring solid defensive pressure.
“They pride themselves in being really good defensively,” Boynton said of K-State. “You can really look at any splits of their season-home, road, last five conference games, non-conference, wins, losses -- their defensive numbers are all pretty consistent. Like anybody else, there’s been games where they’ve struggled offensively but we know we’re going to have to do a really good job at executing to be able to score against them.”
The Cowboys got their first conference win against TCU and nearly upset top-ranked Baylor on the road in a 78-70 loss to the Bears on Saturday. Beating Kansas State would be a solid bounce back as the Cowboys continue to work toward trying to salvage what’s left of their conference schedule.
“Our focus really is on, how do we get better?” Boynton said. “There is a lot of season left. I kept saying that and obviously there is less and less as the weeks go by. But with eight games in league play remaining, we still have an opportunity to finish the season on a really positive note.”