STILLWATER—Oklahoma State point guard Isaac Likekele helped the Cowboys get over the hump and earn their first Big 12 Conference win of the season against TCU on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound sophomore dished out a career-high 11 assists to go with 15 points and six rebounds in the 72-57 win over the Horned Frogs in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Seven of Likekele’s assists came in the first half and nine of his 15 points came in the second half. The Cowboys went on a 19-2 run in the second half to turn a three-point deficit into a 59-45 lead with 6:33 remaining. OSU never trailed again.
“I don’t play for my stats,” Likekele said.” I’m just glad we came out here and got the win today. That’s what makes me feel really good.”
Wednesday’s win snapped an eight-game losing streak in the Big 12 Conference and prevented OSU (11-11, 1-8) from reaching its worse conference start since going 0-9 during the 1971-72 season. OSU lost five of the past six games to the Horned Frogs mainly because of TCU’s Desmond Bane. He averaged 17 points per game on 60% shooting from 3 in the previous six matchups.
Bane finished with a quiet 14 points and the Cowboys' defense prevented him from taking over. OSU forced Bane to go nearly 14 minutes without scoring a point on their way to handing TCU (13-9, 4-5) its third consecutive loss.
Likekele was the main reason for Bane’s limited production.
“(Likekele’s) defensive effort tonight was outstanding,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “He was the guy I asked to guard Bane most of the game, and to be able to do it on both ends of the court is what makes him unique. I’m thankful that he set the tone for us and made it hard for Bane to get a ton of good comfortable looks.”
The Cowboys were without one of their best shooters in Lindy Waters III, who was sidelined because of a fracture near the sinus area of his nose after getting hit in the last game against Oklahoma. Thomas Dziagwa stepped up to shoot 40% from deep on four made 3-pointers. He finished with 14 points.
Chris Harris Jr. was put in the starting lineup in place of Waters but left the game early with a lower leg injury. Walk-on Dee Mitchell got quality playing time and did a solid job for OSU on the defensive end.
OSU had a strong start to the first half and jumped out to a 10-3 lead. The Cowboys made seven of their first 11 shots on their way to gaining a 24-17 lead. The OSU offense eventually slowed down as the Cowboys missed seven of their next 11 shots.
OSU went six minutes and 38 seconds without scoring a field goal. That allowed TCU to go on an 11-2 run and take a 28-26 lead. The Cowboys finished the half with an 8-2 run to hold a 36-28 halftime lead.
A mixture of 2-3 zone and man-to-man defense helped limit Bane. He led TCU with seven first-half points but his layup at the 10:41 mark was his last points of the first half.
Oklahoma State’s seven fouls in the first six minutes of the second half helped the Horned Frogs open the half with a 13-4 run to take a 43-40 lead but the Cowboys' 19 -2 run that followed created enough distance to close out the game.