With just under a minute left in the game, Oklahoma State senior Trey Reeves got to hear Gallagher-Iba Arena chant his name one more time Saturday during the 73-61 win over Iowa State on senior day in Stillwater.
Reeves got a standing ovation when he and fellow senior J.K. Hadlock walked to the scorer’s table to check in.
Reeves hasn’t been nearly as dominant as his father, Bryant “Big Country” Reeves — who helped lead the Cowboys to the 1995 Final Four before being the sixth overall pick in the ‘95 NBA draft — but he has still become a crowd favorite.
Reeves will suit up for his last game inside Gallagher-Iba Arena when the Cowboys host Kansas State at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Reeves will leave OSU with memories of hearing his name shouted by fans toward the end of home games despite not having scored a single point inside Gallagher-Iba. The only points of his career were scored on a two-point basket at Arkansas during his sophomore season, but the Cowboys fan base embraces him as if Reeves was on OSU’s all-time scoring list.
“That means a lot because it’s coming from somebody that’s played (45) minutes in his four-year career and I’ve scored two points,” Reeves said. “But because I have come in and done the right thing and been trying to embrace the Cowboys spirit, and try to do the right thing on and off the court. I think because of that, the entire Oklahoma State fan base has really opened their arms and embraced me and has supported me. That has just meant the world to me.”
Reeves has never forced a timely steal, knocked down clutch free throws or made a defensive stop that helped change the outcome of a game, but OSU coach Mike Boynton has not taken for granted what Reeves has meant to the program. Reeves is one of the most vocal leaders in practice and his leadership qualities are appreciated in the locker room.
Boynton said Reeves knows exactly what’s happening on the court and always knows what everybody’s assignments are. Although Reeves may not be as physically talented as his teammates, he uses his knowledge of the game and attention to detail to help make those around him better.
Reeves’ leadership is respected by his coaches and teammates and that appreciation trickles down to the fan base.
“It’s a great thing to watch because it’s helped me learn that leadership doesn’t have an age or a talent level,” Boynton said. “But it’s got a great heart, it’s got a great mind, it’s got a great work ethic and Trey is a great example of that.”
Reeves’ knowledge doesn’t stop at basketball. Boynton called Reeves, an accounting major, one of the five smartest people he has ever been around. He is being recognized by the university as one of the top 16 seniors on campus. OSU has shown its appreciation to Reeves and he has expressed the same level of appreciation back to the university.
“This journey has been unbelievable. I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Reeves said. “It’s been an opportunity of a lifetime and I’m incredibly blessed for it. All of the hard times, all of the difficulties, all of the adversities, all of the good times, all of the high points, everything has all led to me having the best experience that I’ve had my entire life.”
Boynton expressed after the Iowa State victory how proud he was to be a part of the journey alongside a person like Reeves. He’s mentioned on numerous occasions throughout the season how important he felt Reeves is to the program, and Reeves showed his gratitude toward Boynton for allowing him to become the vocal leader he is today.
“He’s really allowed me to grow into those shoes and to grow into the person I am today and be that leader,” Reeves said of Boynton. “He’s supported me in that. We’ve had conversations about that. Talking about what the team needs from me, what he needs from me (and) what I need from myself.”
“We’ve definitely had those conversations and he’s definitely embraced what I am able to bring to the table. (He) has helped me grow in that aspect and it means a lot to me. To have a coach who cares not only about the on the court success or not only about the points and rebounds or whatever. But he cares about me as a person and my growth as a leader and as a man.”
Reeves suffered a foot injury in January of last year, which caused him to miss the remainder of the season. He hasn’t fully recovered from that injury, which is part of the reason why he hasn’t appeared in more games this year. Depending on the outcome of the game against Kansas State, Reeves may get a chance to experience one more standing ovation before walking out of Gallagher-Iba in an OSU uniform for the last time.
