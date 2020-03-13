Oklahoma State has suffered through several tough losses throughout the year, but none were as disappointing as the loss it suffered Thursday.
The Cowboys, along with every other NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball team, lost the rest of the 2019-20 season and there was nothing they could do about it. On Thursday afternoon, the NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
The decision came hours after the Big 12 Conference canceled the rest of the Big 12 Tournament that had already concluded two men’s games on Wednesday. The Cowboys had a crazy finish to the game against Iowa State in the first round of the conference tournament.
The Cyclones took a one-point lead with eight seconds left before OSU guard Isaac Likekele drove the length of the floor to score a layup that lifted the Cowboys to a 72-71 win. The season came to a halt less than 24 hours later and the college careers for six OSU seniors abruptly ended.
“It was a strange day, to say the least,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “… At 10 a.m. (Thursday) morning, we were anticipating playing basketball. And not only were we not playing (Thursday), we’re not playing again as this team is constructed.”
The Cowboys watched film before breakfast on Thursday to prepare for top-ranked Kansas, who they were supposed to play in front of a limited crowd of close friends and family. Shortly after, Boynton received a phone call from athletic director Mike Holder informing him the rest of the tournament was canceled.
Boynton drove separately back to Stillwater because he was with his wife and children. The news about the NCAA decision broke on the drive back, so Boynton was not with his team in the initial moments of finding out the season was over.
OSU had a team meeting back on campus. Boynton’s message to his players was that he loved them and he enjoyed every moment of the season.
“It was different for him, too,” senior Lindy Waters said about Boynton. “He didn’t really know exactly what to say. We were all just caught off-guard. It’s the first time he’s ever dealt with something like this, as well. So he didn’t really know what to say or do, but he just told us that he’s here for us and we’re all going to figure it out.”
The Cowboys were on a four-game winning streak and had won eight of their last 11 games. The underclassmen will still have their shot at making postseason runs in the future but for the seniors, their window has closed.
Boynton said the NCAA made the right decision by canceling competitions as a precaution for the spread of COVID-19, but he still feels bad for his seniors.
“I don’t love how their careers ended and in some ways it feels kind of unfulfilled, Boynton said. “I want them to be able to write the end of this story, and in many ways I feel like that was the thing they’re being robbed of. … That’s the thing that will probably stick with me for a while is man, they didn’t get a chance to be beat for their careers to end.
“I never even thought of the possibility of winning a game in Kansas City and coming home with the season being over. At any point that we would have kept winning and left Kansas City as winners, we would have been playing again somewhere. If we had never lost there, we would have come home and be playing in the NCAA Tournament. That’s the part where for those guys you think about it more.”
Senior Thomas Dziagwa said he would have liked to continue playing but agreed it’s best to listen to the medical experts who recommend staying away from large crowds.
“I play until they tell us to take the jersey off, and they told us to take the jersey off,” Dziagwa said. “So I’m just appreciative of the four years that I’ve had at Oklahoma State.”
Dziagwa, Waters and Cameron McGriff have been through a lot in their four years at OSU — multiple coaching changes, the death of a teammate and the scandal of an FBI investigation. Ending their careers in this way was not ideal, but McGriff said the past events have helped him learn how to persevere through hard times.
“All of the events that previously happened, going in the rankings of bad news that happened throughout my career, none of them I was able to control,” McGriff said. “I think at this point I can take this news a lot better than I would say most college athletes going through these things right now because I’ve been through a lot.
“Not being able to finish out March or losing a teammate, you have to put those two things into perspective.”