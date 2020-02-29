STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s three senior captains made sure Cowboys fans had something to celebrate on senior day.
Cameron McGriff (19), Thomas Dziagwa (14) and Lindy Waters III (10) combined for 43 points and were the only Cowboys to score in double figures Saturday during the 73-61 win over Iowa State at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Senior graduate transfer Jonathan Laurent added six points.
“It’s pretty fitting, I think, as you look at the stat sheet and the guys who really in many ways should be the story today show up on the stat sheet as our double-figure scorers,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “I’m really proud of everything that they’ve done. I’m really happy that we’re able to win this game on a day that we’re honoring them and their families are here to see.”
Dziagwa said earlier this week that he could probably count on one hand how many times his family has been able to see him play at Gallagher-Iba Arena. His parents and two sisters made the trip to witness him knock down four 3-pointers in the first half to help the Cowboys forge a 36-29 lead at halftime. The Cowboys also forced 12 of Iowa State’s 17 turnovers in the first half.
“It was my sisters’ first time in Gallagher-Iba, and I think it might have been like the third time to ever see me play in college in person, so it was great,” Dziagwa said. “I’m glad they got to see Stillwater and Gallagher-Iba. And the fans here are amazing.”
OSU led for the majority of the game with the Cyclones (11-17, 4-11) having an 18-17 advantage with 9:57 left in the first half before McGriff hit a 3-pointer to give the Cowboys (15-14, 5-11) the lead for good. Saturday was the fourth time in the past five games McGriff has scored at least 19 points. He also finished with seven rebounds.
“I think it was a great moment for us as seniors,” McGriff said. “Being celebrated and honored on this game ... but for us to go out and win and perform the way we did is pretty special. It’s the right way to do it.”
OSU did a solid job moving the ball and multiple players showed good vision, which allowed for some uncontested inside looks. Waters is primarily known for his shooting, but he dished out all six of his assists in the first half and was one assist shy of his career high. The solid ball movement helped OSU outscore Iowa State 38-30 in the paint.
The seniors headlined the victory for the Cowboys, but freshmen Avery Anderson III and Kalib Boone played solid minutes in helping OSU get a win on the seniors’ special day. Boone got into foul trouble and finished with four fouls in just 10 minutes. He still provided six points, five rebounds and a block. Anderson added seven points, three assists and a steal in his 12 minutes. Boynton praised both of them in his postgame comments.
“We talked about it earlier this week with the non-seniors, specifically without the seniors involved, that one day they’ll be seniors,” Boynton said. “And they’re going to want whoever the younger guys in the room are to respect the work that they’ve put into this program and play in the way that will give them a chance to go out as winners, in the way they play. I felt our guys took that to heart and gave us a spark.”
The Cowboys have another home game against Kansas State on Wednesday before they wrap up the regular season at Texas on March 7. The Big 12 Tournament begins on March 11 in Kansas City, Missouri.