Oklahoma State's primary focus in the Bedlam rematch against Oklahoma on Saturday is to not let Brady Manek get off to a hot start.
Manek shot 7-of-13 from 3-point range to help the Sooners beat OSU 82-69 in Norman on Feb. 1. Manek’ six 3-pointers in the first half were the main reason OSU was in a 13-point hole at halftime, and the Cowboys couldn't claw their way out.
“He made five 3s before the first media (timeout),” OSU coach Mike Boynton said about Manek. “It was one of the few games here in the last month or so that we just haven’t been locked in on the game plan. I look forward to seeing us bounce back from it.”
OSU will try to split the season series with a win at 3 p.m. Saturday. Boynton said the Cowboys need to be better at protecting their home court. OSU has won its past two home games and is 7-6 this year at Gallagher-Iba Arena. OSU finished just one game above .500 with an 8-7 home record last season.
The Cowboys are 30-19 at home under Boynton.
“I think it’s something that we’ve got to be better at just in general. We’ve lost too many games at home,” Boynton said. “I don’t know if it goes beyond my tenure here. I don’t know how far it goes back, but we’ve got to get back to defending this place because it’s a pretty special place.”
OSU holds a 63-46 record against the Sooners at home. OSU also is looking for its 100th victory against OU; the Sooners lead the all-time series 140-99.
Stopping Manek, who shot 1-of-6 from deep in each of his past two games, will be the top priority for the Cowboys. Finishing at the rim will also be a key. The Cowboys missed multiple inside shots in the second half of the 65-47 loss to West Virginia after holding a 33-28 halftime lead.
Yor Anei had multiple chances at the rim during the first game against OU but couldn’t finish and shot 3-of-13. Boynton expects a better inside game out of his team on Saturday.
“That’s kind of how we have to have success,” Boyton said. “We have to play around the basket and get easy opportunities in the paint.”