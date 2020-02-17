Oklahoma State is playing a new style of basketball, which has given the Cowboys wins in three of their last four games.
OSU has struggled shooting the ball so the new approach is geared toward shooting fewer 3-pointers and getting the ball inside the paint. The Cowboys are averaging 13.3 3-point tries per game over the last four games after shooting 21.1 3-pointers before then.
The Cowboys entered the season with two of the top five returning 3-point shooters in the Big 12 in Thomas Dziagwa and Lindy Waters III. Both players are career 40% 3-point shooters. Not to mention, graduate transfer Jonathan Laurent joined the team after shooting 46.7% from deep at UMass. Freshman guard Chris Harris Jr. also had a reputation as a solid 3-point shooter.
On paper, OSU was supposed to be a good 3-point shooting team but the Cowboys have continued to struggle, so they decided to go with something different. The change came at a time when OSU was 0-8 in the conference. Now the Cowboys are 3-9 and are no longer the bottom team in the Big 12 standings.
“You’ve got to give credit to those players for making the adjustment,” Boynton said. “It doesn’t work if they try to fight it. They’ve completely bought into what we’re trying to accomplish and believe that we can continue having success moving forward if we keep playing that way.”
OSU has averaged 28 free throws per game over the past four games, which are 10 more attempts than the 18 free throws it was averaging in the first 21 games. The Cowboys shot a season-high 38 free throws in the 73-70 win over Texas Tech on Saturday. Freshman Kalib Boone scored on 12-of-14 free throws on his way to scoring a career-high 16 points.
The new style has worked well for the Cowboys but it will be put to the test when OSU travels to Morgantown to face No. 17 West Virginia at 6 p.m. Tuesday. WVU has the biggest starting five in the Big 12 with Jordan McCabe being the only West Virginia starter shorter than 6-foot-7 and weighs less than 210 pounds.
Scoring inside and getting to the free-throw line won’t be easy against the Mountaineers. OSU freshman guard Avery Anderson said after the 55-41 loss to WVU on Jan. 6 that it was the most physical game he’s ever played. Getting the ball inside won’t be easy for the Cowboys but it looks to be their best chance at beating WVU.
“We’re not going to try and shoot 30 3s (against WVU),” Boynton said. “We’re not going to do that because we know that didn’t work for us last time. We only made one (3-pointer) the last time we played them so we’ll try something different.”
OSU missed 19 of its 20 3-point shots against the Mountaineers in the first matchup. The Cowboys shot 29 percent from the field but the new approach has OSU shooting 45.6% in the last four games and 54.6% in the paint.
The Cowboys have had recent success playing WVU on the road having won three consecutive games in WVU Coliseum. OSU has a 5-2 all-time record inside WVU Coliseum and the Cowboys are the only Big 12 team with a winning record against the Mountaineers inside that arena. Seniors Cameron McGriff, Dziagwa and Waters are 3-0 in Morgantown and a win Tuesday would give the three captains a career sweep against West Virginia on the road.
