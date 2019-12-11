Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton coaches his team to have pride in its defense.
The team’s commitment to defense helped OSU start the season with a seven-game winning streak, but the Cowboys have lost their past two games at home. The 81 points allowed in the 81-74 loss to Georgetown were the most by an OSU opponent this year. That was followed by an 80-61 loss to Wichita State four days later.
Those two losses followed a convincing 86-72 win against Syracuse and a 78-37 win against Ole Miss in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament in Brooklyn.
“This is clearly a team that a week ago today people felt like we had arrived and obviously that’s not the case,” Boynton said after the loss to Wichita State. “We’ve got to get back to the drawing board.”
It’s still early in the season and back-to-back losses in the first nine games of the year aren’t enough to derail OSU’s hopes of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years. The Cowboys have a lot of young talent that will continue to develop as the season moves along, but the team needs some of its swagger back.
Point guard Isaac Likekele has been out with an illness the past two games and the team hasn’t been the same without him. The Cowboys still haven’t solidified who their best player will be this year, but the past few games have shown Likekele’s presence is what steers the ship.
“He’s probably one of the better two-way guards, in my opinion, in the country,” Boynton said.
Likekele is a strong 6-foot-4, 215-pound sophomore who welcomes physicality and is OSU’s best on-ball defender. Boynton says Likekele’s play is better the more competitive the environment. That was best put on display in Brooklyn when Likekele scored a career-high 26 points to go with eight assists, five steals and five rebounds against Syracuse.
Likekele was leading the team with 13.7 points per game and nearly three steals per game before he got sick. Yor Anei is the team’s best shot-blocker, but the defensive intensity starts with Likekele. Likekele brings a confident presence that is contagious to the rest of the team.
“Make no mistake about it, he has a presence about himself,” Boynton said. “…He also makes plays that give other guys confidence and right now we’re missing that. Maybe it’s an opportunity to give somebody else a chance to emerge similarly from a vocal and emotional standpoint to kind of rally the troops without him here.”
Freshmen Avery Anderson III and Chris Harris Jr. have had to be more involved in running the OSU offense with Likekele out. Harris Jr. got the first two starts of his college career against Georgetown and Wichita State and said it’s been a learning process for him.
“I’ve had to be more of like a point guard,” Harris said. “I came in as a 2-guard so now I’m having to control the tempo, be able to get some guys in spots so I’m really turning into a floor general kind of.”
Likekele is just as important on the offensive side of the ball as he is defensively. Anderson and Harris have the potential to be solid players, but they are only nine games into their first year and having to step up in Likekele’s absence has presented some struggles.
Harris scored a career-high 10 points against Georgetown, but the offense hasn’t flowed as smoothly in either of the two games. The Cowboys have had trouble scoring and getting into their offensive sets at times.
Likekele’s absence has given the younger guys more opportunity to grow so they can be used in key situations later during conference play.
“It’s probably hard to quantify it right now in the moment,” Boynton said. “I think that it’ll probably be later on when we’ll say man, it certainly was good to have that experience but I can’t see it right now. It’s a struggle for us to have consistency and great flow. (Likekele) sets the tone for us both ways.”
“If I’m going in the alley I’m taking that dude with me every single time because he’s competitive.”
Oklahoma State’s next game is at Houston on Sunday. Boynton said after the Wichita State game Likekele was feeling better. That is good news for fans who are hoping to see him back on the court against the Cougars.