Monday’s report Oklahoma State point guard Isaac Likekele is returning for his junior year wasn’t a total surprise, but it was another piece of good news for a Cowboys men’s basketball team that has collected its fair share in recent days.
Likekele will assume the leadership role in helping guide next year’s team which includes a top-10 recruiting class that was wrapped up last week. Issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic caused the NBA Combine to be canceled, and Likekele said that ended any thoughts about testing the waters for the next level.
“It definitely didn’t help me as a player if there was no combine,” Likekele said. “Just due to my outstanding measurements and different things like that and my athleticism. So pretty much after we figured out there was no combine, we kind of knew it was wraps for me and decided to come on back. There were other situations, but it’s my choice at the end of the day. Overall, there were some different decisions for other people but me personally, I knew I wanted to come back.”
Likekele said he didn’t spend any time thinking about his decision during the season, but after reflecting on things after the season, he was always expecting to return to Stillwater. Having the chance to participate in the combine without hiring an agent and returning back for his junior season would have been the ideal situation, Likekele said.
“That would have been perfect for me,” Likekele said of the combine. “If I were to enter this year that’s what I feel like it would have been for. Normally, people who go to the draft that’s not their first time there. They’ve been there before. I feel like right now would have been a perfect time for me to go and experience it.”
Likekele posted a Twitter video with the comment “I heard some bout a New Era…why wouldn’t I want to be apart of that.” He said that post was just a gesture to solidify he is 100% bought in on the new era. The new era will be headlined by 247Sports and Rivals.com top-ranked recruit Cade Cunningham.
Some may have questions about how Likekele and Cunningham will coexist, but Likekele isn’t worried. He said next season will be one of the most unselfish situations he’s ever been in, which should make it easier for the players to jell together.
He also acknowledged having other players like Cunningham around him will help elevate his game when defenders are forced to focus on multiple guys. Returning for another year will also give Likekele time to work on other parts of his game, including his jump shot.
“I’ve got way more things I could add to my game,” Likekele said. “I’ve got a lot more growing up to do at the point guard position, especially because that’s what I’m trying to play at the next level. I feel like there are a lot of things I can learn.”
Winning at a high level before he leaves Stillwater is also important to Likekele. He said Stillwater has embraced him and never turned on him even when he wasn’t playing well. He wants to leave something to remember before he leaves campus.
“Everywhere I’ve been from middle school to high school I’ve always won,” Likekele said. “I feel like I can’t switch up the tradition of winning now. So I’ve got to help bring something special to the city of Stillwater, something for them to remember the team by. I feel like I just owe them that, personally.”
