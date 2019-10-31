OSU men’s basketball

Three storylines

OSU has a full team

Oklahoma State only had six guys on last year’s roster that played in all 32 games with the starting five getting the majority of the minutes. Thomas Dziagwa, Lindy Waters III and Cameron McGriff all averaged more than 30 minutes a game last season. This year’s deeper roster will give those guys some rest and allow coach Mike Boynton to establish a consistent rotation of players.

Cowboys have talented youth

OSU is entering this season with a top 25 recruiting class. Freshman Marcus Watson headlined the 2019 class and even though his future with the program is uncertain, the rest of the freshman class is still pretty talented. Not to mention, graduate transfer Jonathan Laurent has also joined the program.

How far can they go?

The Cowboys haven’t made the NCAA Tournament for the past two seasons. Last year was a tough year for OSU going 12-20 but the entire starting five from last season has returned. Could the new additions to last year’s group help OSU qualify for the tournament for the first time in three seasons?

Players to watch

Cameron McGriff

Cameron McGriff led OSU with 12.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last year. He is expected to be the leading scorer this season. He shot 38% last season and was 30% from 3-point range. If he can raise his shooting percentages this season, McGriff could have a solid senior year.

Lindy Waters III

Lindy Waters and Thomas Dziagwa were the shooters for OSU last season. Waters led the team by shooting 45% from deep. Expect him to continue shooting at a high percentage this season.

Jonathan Laurent

OSU has its captains in McGriff, Dziagwa and Waters, but the Cowboys have another veteran voice among the newcomers. Laurent may be new to OSU but he is no stranger to college basketball after playing for UMass this year. Keep an eye on how Laurent comes into his own after a few games in his new uniform.

Schedule

Nov. 6: Oral Roberts, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 9: Kansas City, 2 p.m.., ESPN+

Nov 13: at Charleston, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Nov. 17: Yale, 1:30 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 22: Western Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 27: vs. Syracuse (NIT Tip-off, Brooklyn), 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 29: vs. TBA (NIT Tip-off, Brooklyn), TBA

Dec. 4: Georgetown, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Dec. 8: Wichita State, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Dec. 15: at Houston, 2 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 21: vs. Minnesota (BOK Center), 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 29: SE La., 1:30 p.m., ESPN+

Jan. 4: at Texas Tech, 11 a.m.

Jan. 6: West Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Jan 11: at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 15: Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Jan. 18: Baylor, 11 a.m.

Jan. 21: at Iowa State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Jan. 25: at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.

Feb. 1: at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., ABC

Feb. 5: TCU, 7 p.m.. ESPN+

Feb. 8: at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Feb. 11: at Kansas State, 8 p.m.

Feb. 15: Texas Tech, noon, CBS

Feb. 18: at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Feb. 22: Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Feb. 24: at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 29: Iowa State, 3 p.m.

Mar. 4: Kansas State, 8 p.m.

Mar. 7: at Texas, 3 p.m.

Roster

No.;Player;Ht.;Class;Hometown

0;Avery Anderson;6-2;Fr.;Justin, Texas

1;Jonathan Laurent;6-6;Fr.;Orlando, Florida

2;Chris Harris Jr.;6-3;Fr.;Dallas

4;Thomas Dziagwa;6-4;Sr.;Temple Terrace, Florida

5;Marcus Watson;6-6;Fr.;Buford, Georgia

12;Cameron McGriff;6-7;Sr.;Grand Prairie, Texas

13;Isaac Likekele;6-4;So.;Arlington, Texas

14;Yor Anei;6-10;So.;Overland Park, Kansas

20;Keylan Boone;6-8;Fr.;Tulsa

21;Lindy Waters III;6-6;Sr.;Norman

22;Kalib Boone;6-9;Fr.;Tulsa

31;Dee Mitchell;G;6-2;So.;Jefferson, Texas

33;Trey Reeves;6-4;Sr.;Gans

35;Hidde Roessink;6-10;Fr.;Arnhem, Netherlands

54;J.K. Hadlock;6-1;Sr.;Fairfax

OSU women’s basketball

Three storylines

Who will be the scorers?

Vivian Gray led OSU by averaging 20 points per game last season, and Braxtin Miller averaged 14.7. Miller and Gray were the only two players who averaged more than 6.5 points per game, and Miller transferred to Ohio State. Gray is the only double-digit scorer on the roster from last season so OSU coach Jim Littell is going to have to find some scorers.

Tough non-conference schedule

The Cowgirls host the preseason No. 1-ranked team in Oregon and No. 9 Louisville in back-to-back days. OSU will also play five teams which qualified for last year’s NCAA Tournament during its non-conference schedule.

Can the Cowgirls create the season of two years ago?

OSU won 21 games and reached the second round of the tournament two seasons ago, but went 14-16 last season. The Cowgirls return the leading scorer Vivian Gray. Can she help lead OSU back to the tournament?

Players to watch

Vivian Gray

Vivian Gray is OSU’s most talented player on the roster. The 6-1 junior forward was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year after last year’s performance. She averaged 20 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season and there is no reason to expect her to take a step back this year.

Natasha Mack

OSU is going to need to find some scoring outside of Gray, and Natasha Mack could be a reliable option. She averaged 24 points and 11.6 rebounds last season for Angelina College, a community college in Lufkin, Texas. She was the first Angelina athlete to be named a first-team All-American.

Sara Rodrigues

Sara Rodrigues is another new addition to the OSU roster that can help provide some scoring. The 6-3 freshman from Brazil averaged 20 points per game and 15 rebounds in high school. She also had 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes in OSU’s exhibition game against Emporia State.

Schedule

Nov. 5: Idaho, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 8: Lamar, 11 a.m., ESPN+

Nov. 13: at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Nov. 19: Idaho State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 23: Rice, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 28: vs. Oregon (Paradise Jam), 2:15 p.m.

Nov. 29: vs. Louisville (Paradise Jam), noon

Nov. 30: vs. UTA (Paradise Jam), noon

Dec. 7: at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Dec. 17: Southern, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Dec. 20: Oral Roberts, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Dec. 30: Duquesne, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Jan. 4: Kansas, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Jan. 8: Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FSOK

Jan. 12: at Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Jan. 15: at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Jan. 19: Iowa State, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Jan. 22: at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Jan. 25: Texas, 1 p.m., FSOK

Jan. 29: TCU, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Feb. 1: at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., FSOK

Feb. 5: at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: West Virginia, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Feb. 11: at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15: Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Feb. 23: at TCU, 2 p.m., FSP

Feb. 26: Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Feb. 29: at Kansas, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Mar. 3: Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Mar. 8: at Texas, 11:30 a.m., LHN

Roster

No.;Player;Ht.;Class;Hometown

1;Kassidy De Lapp;6-3;So.;El Dorado Hills, Ca.

3;Micah Dennis;G;5-9;Fr.;Toronto, Canada

4;Natasha Mack;6-4;Jr.;Lufkin, Texas

10;Bryn Gerlich;6-0;So.;Colleyville, Texas

11;Bigue Sarr;6-3;Jr.;Dakar, Senegal

12;Vivian Gray;6-1;Jr.;Argyle, Texas

15;Mariam Gnanou;6-5;Sr.;Abidjan, Ivory Coast

20;Bailey Golden;5-11;So.;Choctaw

21;Ja’Mee Asberry;5-5;So.;Tulsa

23;Lauren Fields;5-9;Fr.;Shawnee

24;Kennedi Jackson;6-3;Fr.;New Orleans

25;Abbie Winchester;6-1;Jr.;Oklahoma City

30;Sara Rodrigues;6-3;Fr.;Sao Paulo, Brazil

33;Clitan De Sousa;6-0;Sr.;Maputo, Mozambique

34;Olivia Gray;5-8;Jr.;Argyle, Texas

