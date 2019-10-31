OSU men’s basketball
Three storylines
OSU has a full team
Oklahoma State only had six guys on last year’s roster that played in all 32 games with the starting five getting the majority of the minutes. Thomas Dziagwa, Lindy Waters III and Cameron McGriff all averaged more than 30 minutes a game last season. This year’s deeper roster will give those guys some rest and allow coach Mike Boynton to establish a consistent rotation of players.
Cowboys have talented youth
OSU is entering this season with a top 25 recruiting class. Freshman Marcus Watson headlined the 2019 class and even though his future with the program is uncertain, the rest of the freshman class is still pretty talented. Not to mention, graduate transfer Jonathan Laurent has also joined the program.
How far can they go?
The Cowboys haven’t made the NCAA Tournament for the past two seasons. Last year was a tough year for OSU going 12-20 but the entire starting five from last season has returned. Could the new additions to last year’s group help OSU qualify for the tournament for the first time in three seasons?
Players to watch
Cameron McGriff
Cameron McGriff led OSU with 12.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last year. He is expected to be the leading scorer this season. He shot 38% last season and was 30% from 3-point range. If he can raise his shooting percentages this season, McGriff could have a solid senior year.
Lindy Waters III
Lindy Waters and Thomas Dziagwa were the shooters for OSU last season. Waters led the team by shooting 45% from deep. Expect him to continue shooting at a high percentage this season.
Jonathan Laurent
OSU has its captains in McGriff, Dziagwa and Waters, but the Cowboys have another veteran voice among the newcomers. Laurent may be new to OSU but he is no stranger to college basketball after playing for UMass this year. Keep an eye on how Laurent comes into his own after a few games in his new uniform.
Schedule
Nov. 6: Oral Roberts, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 9: Kansas City, 2 p.m.., ESPN+
Nov 13: at Charleston, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 17: Yale, 1:30 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 22: Western Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 27: vs. Syracuse (NIT Tip-off, Brooklyn), 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Nov. 29: vs. TBA (NIT Tip-off, Brooklyn), TBA
Dec. 4: Georgetown, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Dec. 8: Wichita State, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Dec. 15: at Houston, 2 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 21: vs. Minnesota (BOK Center), 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Dec. 29: SE La., 1:30 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 4: at Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
Jan. 6: West Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Jan 11: at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Jan. 15: Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 18: Baylor, 11 a.m.
Jan. 21: at Iowa State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 25: at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.
Feb. 1: at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., ABC
Feb. 5: TCU, 7 p.m.. ESPN+
Feb. 8: at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Feb. 11: at Kansas State, 8 p.m.
Feb. 15: Texas Tech, noon, CBS
Feb. 18: at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Feb. 22: Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
Feb. 24: at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN
Feb. 29: Iowa State, 3 p.m.
Mar. 4: Kansas State, 8 p.m.
Mar. 7: at Texas, 3 p.m.
Roster
No.;Player;Ht.;Class;Hometown
0;Avery Anderson;6-2;Fr.;Justin, Texas
1;Jonathan Laurent;6-6;Fr.;Orlando, Florida
2;Chris Harris Jr.;6-3;Fr.;Dallas
4;Thomas Dziagwa;6-4;Sr.;Temple Terrace, Florida
5;Marcus Watson;6-6;Fr.;Buford, Georgia
12;Cameron McGriff;6-7;Sr.;Grand Prairie, Texas
13;Isaac Likekele;6-4;So.;Arlington, Texas
14;Yor Anei;6-10;So.;Overland Park, Kansas
20;Keylan Boone;6-8;Fr.;Tulsa
21;Lindy Waters III;6-6;Sr.;Norman
22;Kalib Boone;6-9;Fr.;Tulsa
31;Dee Mitchell;G;6-2;So.;Jefferson, Texas
33;Trey Reeves;6-4;Sr.;Gans
35;Hidde Roessink;6-10;Fr.;Arnhem, Netherlands
54;J.K. Hadlock;6-1;Sr.;Fairfax
OSU women’s basketball
Three storylines
Who will be the scorers?
Vivian Gray led OSU by averaging 20 points per game last season, and Braxtin Miller averaged 14.7. Miller and Gray were the only two players who averaged more than 6.5 points per game, and Miller transferred to Ohio State. Gray is the only double-digit scorer on the roster from last season so OSU coach Jim Littell is going to have to find some scorers.
Tough non-conference schedule
The Cowgirls host the preseason No. 1-ranked team in Oregon and No. 9 Louisville in back-to-back days. OSU will also play five teams which qualified for last year’s NCAA Tournament during its non-conference schedule.
Can the Cowgirls create the season of two years ago?
OSU won 21 games and reached the second round of the tournament two seasons ago, but went 14-16 last season. The Cowgirls return the leading scorer Vivian Gray. Can she help lead OSU back to the tournament?
Players to watch
Vivian Gray
Vivian Gray is OSU’s most talented player on the roster. The 6-1 junior forward was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year after last year’s performance. She averaged 20 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season and there is no reason to expect her to take a step back this year.
Natasha Mack
OSU is going to need to find some scoring outside of Gray, and Natasha Mack could be a reliable option. She averaged 24 points and 11.6 rebounds last season for Angelina College, a community college in Lufkin, Texas. She was the first Angelina athlete to be named a first-team All-American.
Sara Rodrigues
Sara Rodrigues is another new addition to the OSU roster that can help provide some scoring. The 6-3 freshman from Brazil averaged 20 points per game and 15 rebounds in high school. She also had 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes in OSU’s exhibition game against Emporia State.
Schedule
Nov. 5: Idaho, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 8: Lamar, 11 a.m., ESPN+
Nov. 13: at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Nov. 19: Idaho State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 23: Rice, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 28: vs. Oregon (Paradise Jam), 2:15 p.m.
Nov. 29: vs. Louisville (Paradise Jam), noon
Nov. 30: vs. UTA (Paradise Jam), noon
Dec. 7: at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Dec. 17: Southern, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Dec. 20: Oral Roberts, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Dec. 30: Duquesne, 1 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 4: Kansas, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 8: Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FSOK
Jan. 12: at Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Jan. 15: at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 19: Iowa State, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 22: at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Jan. 25: Texas, 1 p.m., FSOK
Jan. 29: TCU, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Feb. 1: at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., FSOK
Feb. 5: at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 8: West Virginia, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Feb. 11: at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Feb. 15: Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Feb. 23: at TCU, 2 p.m., FSP
Feb. 26: Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Feb. 29: at Kansas, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Mar. 3: Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Mar. 8: at Texas, 11:30 a.m., LHN
Roster
No.;Player;Ht.;Class;Hometown
1;Kassidy De Lapp;6-3;So.;El Dorado Hills, Ca.
3;Micah Dennis;G;5-9;Fr.;Toronto, Canada
4;Natasha Mack;6-4;Jr.;Lufkin, Texas
10;Bryn Gerlich;6-0;So.;Colleyville, Texas
11;Bigue Sarr;6-3;Jr.;Dakar, Senegal
12;Vivian Gray;6-1;Jr.;Argyle, Texas
15;Mariam Gnanou;6-5;Sr.;Abidjan, Ivory Coast
20;Bailey Golden;5-11;So.;Choctaw
21;Ja’Mee Asberry;5-5;So.;Tulsa
23;Lauren Fields;5-9;Fr.;Shawnee
24;Kennedi Jackson;6-3;Fr.;New Orleans
25;Abbie Winchester;6-1;Jr.;Oklahoma City
30;Sara Rodrigues;6-3;Fr.;Sao Paulo, Brazil
33;Clitan De Sousa;6-0;Sr.;Maputo, Mozambique
34;Olivia Gray;5-8;Jr.;Argyle, Texas