The Big 12 Conference preseason poll was released on Thursday and Oklahoma State received its highest preseason ranking since the 2013-2014 season.
The Cowboys were ranked sixth by the league’s coaches while Oklahoma is ranked eighth. Kansas led the preseason rankings for the ninth consecutive year ahead of Baylor and Texas Tech.
Oklahoma State is entering this season with a top-25 recruiting class that features former Memorial high school standouts Keylan and Kalib Boone. The Cowboys are also returning all five of their starters in Mike Boynton’s third year as head coach.
Yor Anei tied the OSU school record by leading the conference with 85 blocks last season. That helped earn him a spot on the Big 12 preseason honorable mention team.
The Big 12 has sent six or more teams to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last six years, so the preseason rankings show the Cowboys might have a shot at making the tournament this year. It also helps that the Cowboys have finished higher than their preseason ranking in six of the past eight years.
OSU will open its season schedule by hosting Oral Roberts on Nov. 6 and Kansas City on Nov. 9. Their exhibition game against Rogers State is on Nov. 1.
The Sooners will start its regular season with a home game against UTSA on Nov. 5 before playing Minnesota on Nov. 9. Oklahoma’s exhibition game is against Southeastern Oklahoma State on Oct. 29.
2019-20 Big 12 Conference Preseason Poll (First-place votes)
1. Kansas (8) – 80 points
2. Baylor (1) – 71
3. Texas Tech (1) – 62
4. Texas – 57
5. West Virginia – 45
6. Oklahoma State – 42
7. Iowa State – 30
8. Oklahoma – 29
9. Kansas State – 23
10. TCU – 11