...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CARROLL...CRAWFORD...
FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN
OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CHOCTAW...CRAIG...DELAWARE...
HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...
OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE...OTTAWA...PITTSBURG...PUSHMATAHA...
ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA AND WAGONER.
* FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
* SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL STEADILY INCREASE IN COVERAGE THROUGH
THE MORNING HOURS AND BECOME WIDESPREAD THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE EVENING. CONDITIONS WILL BE FAVORABLE FOR SHOWERS AND
STORMS TO REPEATEDLY TRACK ACROSS THE SAME REGION DURING THE
EVENING HOURS. THIS WILL RESULT IN A CORRIDOR OF HEAVY RAINFALL
TOTALS. A SWATH OF 2 TO 4 INCH RAINS IS EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY
SOUTHEAST OF INTERSTATE 44. ISOLATED LOCATIONS FROM FAR
SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA INTO FAR NORTHWEST ARKANSAS MAY RECEIVE AS
MUCH AS 5 TO 6 INCHES OF RAIN BEFORE SUNRISE SATURDAY.
* SOIL CONDITIONS WILL QUICKLY BECOME SATURATED AND ALLOW FOR A
QUICK TRANSITION TOWARD RUNOFF FROM THE HEAVY RAINS. THIS WILL
RAISE THE POTENTIAL FOR RAPID ONSET FLOODING, AND ALSO
CONTRIBUTE TO MORE SUBSTANTIAL RISES ON AREA MAIN STEM RIVERS.
RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS ARE CURRENTLY IN EFFECT FOR THE
EXPECTATION OF SUBSTANTIAL RIVER RISES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS
OF UP TO TWO INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH
OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO
OKROADS.ORG.
&&
1 of 2
Oklahoma State freshman Avery Anderson III (right) puts up a contested shot against West Virginia’s Oscar Tshiebwe on Monday. The Cowboys have shot a combined 29% in their first two Big 12 games, both defeats. Nate Billings/The Oklahoman
NATE BILLINGS
Oklahoma State point guard Isaac Likekele found little room to shoot against West Virginia defenders Miles McBride (left) and Chase Harler (right) on Jan. 6. Nate Billings/The Oklahoman
Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton sat at the podium after the Cowboys’ 55-41 loss to West Virginia and the first thing out of his mouth was, “Welcome to Big 12 basketball.”
The Mountaineers traveled to Stillwater with a 6-foot-7 guard in Jermaine Haley and two players of 6-9 or taller in their starting lineup to bring the most physical game played at Gallagher-Iba Arena this season.
OSU freshman guard Avery Anderson said it was the most physical game he’s ever played in.
“They played very physical and it was something different for me,” Anderson said. “But we just have to keep battling. Hopefully, the next one we battle even more and come up with a win.”
The Cowboys have had a rough start to their Big 12 Conference schedule, losing 85-50 to No. 22 Texas Tech before the 55-41 loss to No. 17 West Virginia. OSU has shot a combined 29% in the two games, including 1-of-20 3-point shooting against WVU on Tuesday.
Boynton was disappointed in his team’s effort at Texas Tech but was encouraged by the defensive execution against the Mountaineers.
“I felt like in some ways we kind of let go of the ropes about a quarter into the second half and it really got away from us,” Boynton said of the Texas Tech game. “We lost by 14 (against WVU), but I thought defensively we did a lot of really good things. We forced 20 turnovers, we held them to less than 40% shooting.”
It was the Cowboys’ first loss under Boynton when holding a team under 60 points; they had been 12-0.
OSU is 2-5 after starting the season 7-0 and is still looking for its first conference win. Next up is Saturday at TCU.
Oklahoma State’s starting five may be used to the Big 12 competition, but the rest of the team is mostly first-year OSU players and they have gotten a tough introduction against two of the league’s top teams.
“It’s not an easy league to play in,” Anderson said. “You’ve got to be tough, you’ve got to fight every night and you’ve got to take care of the ball. That’s one thing that we need to take care of, I would say, and each possession matters in the Big 12.”
OSU is playing with a 2019 top-25 recruiting class that includes former Memorial High School standouts Kalib and Keylan Boone, who are used to being the best players on the court. Boynton said the biggest adjustment for his young players is realizing that every game in the Big 12 is going to be a fight.
“They may have to get up for a game or two during their high school season,” Boynton said after the WVU loss. “But in this league, we have to prepare like we’re going to play this game again on Saturday because it’ll be very similar.
“That’s what takes the most adjustment is that every single night is literally like a big team-round boxing match. It’s a heavyweight deal, too, now. Right now, we look like middle-heavyweights, I guess, if that’s a class. And we’re playing against the real heavyweights in the first two rounds.”
Getting used to the intensity of the Big 12 will come with time, but the Cowboys will have to start shooting better if they want to games. OSU got open looks against West Virginia but couldn’t knock them down. It also didn’t help that its best shooter, Thomas Dziagwa, was sidelined with an illness.
Boynton is confident in his team’s defensive capabilities and is encouraged that his shooters will start knocking down shots while his younger players will continue to grow.
“I told our team we’ve got the right people in the locker room,” Boynton said. “At some point, we’re going to shoot better. You can’t score 40 and 50 and win consistently in the Big 12. That’s not realistic. … I never imagined this team wouldn’t shoot better over 14 games.”
