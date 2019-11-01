STILLWATER—Oklahoma State prepared for the regular season with a 75-63 win over Rogers State in an exhibition game on Saturday.
OSU coach Mike Boynton played nearly the entire roster with the younger players getting quality minutes. The regular season starts with a home game against Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
“I was clearly trying to get the young guys as much opportunity to get their feet wet and get the nerves out as possible,” Boynton said. “I thought we did some good things but we’re far from where we’re going to be and obviously we did some things we really, really need to work on immediately before Wednesday.”
Three of the four players who scored in double figures were freshmen. Freshmen Hidde Roessink and Kalib Boone scored 13 points and Chris Harris Jr. added 10. Senior captain Cameron McGriff finished with 11 points. Freshman Avery Anderson III led the team with six assists.
Here are three takeaways from Saturday.
Kalib Boone shines in his college debut
Kalib Boone had to grab a towel to wipe the sweat from his hands before the game started because he was so nervous, but it didn’t take long for him to find his rhythm.
The 6-9, 205-pound forward led the team in rebounds, blocks and points in his first game as a Cowboy.
“When I got in, I was so tired the first two minutes of the game, “Boone said. “But when I got going I was like ok I can relax. I do this in practice and this is just another game, another day. It was fun, it was an amazing feeling.”
Boone shared during the summer how the defensive assignments were one of the biggest adjustments for him at the college level. However, the freshman from Memorial High School led the game with six blocks and had six rebounds to go with his three steals.
“He’s got a really, really good knack for the ball, both offensively and defensively,” Boynton said. “He’s got really good footwork on the offensive end. He runs really well. He doesn’t run consistently well yet but that’ll come to him.”
Boone got a chance to show off some of his athleticism with two alley-oops and a one-handed throw down.
“I’m always ready to put on a show and show I can jump,” Boone said. “Cam is not the only jumper on the team and I’ve got to let that be known.”
Boone’s twin brother Keylan finished with two points, two offensive rebounds and a steal.
Hidde Roessink can score
Hidde Roessink is a 6-10, 2220-pound forward who can score in a multitude of ways as he showed on Saturday. Roessink matched Kalib’s 13 points with two 3-pointers, a few free throws and a couple of layups. He can score on the perimeter, drive the ball and score in the post. Roessink, a freshman from the Netherlands, looked comfortable in his OSU uniform.
“He’s really, really skilled,” Boynton said of Roessink. “He’s got a really good feel just for the game. He knows how to space the floor. I think he scored a basket in just about every way a big kid can….He’s going to be a really, really good player for a long time here.”
Having a player who can stretch the floor like Roessink will work wonders for the Cowboys if he can continue to score as he did against Rogers State consistently. He also finished with five rebounds
Wacka Flocka was in the building
It’s not often that Oklahoma State basketball gets notable fans for an exhibition game, but rap artist Wacka Flocka was in Stillwater for a concert and decided to catch the Cowboys beforehand.
Boynton was surprised to see him in attendance.
“I didn’t even really know what was going on,” Boynton said. “And then somebody said he was on the board and I said well what’s he doing here. Yeah, it was cool.”