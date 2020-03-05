In just his fourth year in the NBA, former Oklahoma State guard Tony Allen reached a goal that some NBA Hall of Famers only dream of.
Allen won the 2008 NBA Finals as a member of the Boston Celtics.
He grew up in Chicago during the Michael Jordan era, so Allen got a chance to witness from a distance what it was like to win the NBA Finals. Watching from afar isn’t anywhere close to the real thing.
“Actually being in it is different,” Allen said. “Confetti coming down, Champagne pouring on you. The excitement, the blood, sweat and tears you guys put in before that, it’s all a special moment. It was big. … To reach the ultimate success of winning a championship I think it takes a lot of proper planning and hard work and dedication.”
The Celtics won the series 4-2 against a Lakers team that was led by the 2008 MVP in Kobe Bryant. Bryant was a five-time NBA champion and a future Hall of Famer. He was one of the purest scores in NBA history and Bryant named Allen the best defender to ever guard him.
Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Allen had multiple battles with Kobe on the basketball court, including the 2010 NBA Finals that ended with the Lakers beating the Celtics in seven games.
“The battles, I cherish them. I honor them,” Allen said. “I wish we could do it again, run it back. Every battle I gave it my all, I can say that. Every battle I prepared. Every battle I knew who I was faced against. I knew what he could do. I knew exactly who he was and I respected who he was in all his major accomplishments. … I just wish I could of got a chance to meet him on a more intimate level.”
Allen earned his respect in the league at the defensive end. He was placed on the NBA All-Defensive team six times in his 14-year career and is a three-time All-Defense first-team recipient. The Celtics selected Allen as the 25th overall pick in the 2004 draft. He spent six seasons in Boston, seven with the Memphis Grizzlies and appeared in 22 games for the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2017-18 season.
Allen has experienced team success at both the NBA and collegiate level. He was the leading scorer on the Cowboys’ 2004 Final Four team that fell two points shy of reaching the national championship.
Allen played for legendary coach Eddie Sutton during his two years in Stillwater. He averaged 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in his OSU career, and Allen credits Sutton for preparing him for the NBA.
“I asked him could I go to the NBA if I came to his program,” Allen said. “He told me if I listen to him and do all of the things that’s required of me at this program, then I’m going to be a pro. Now look at me, a 14-year-veteran all coming from coach Sutton. I’ve got to give all my credit to him because he straightened me up a whole lot.”
Allen listened to Sutton’s teachings even down to his appearance. Allen came to Stillwater with half of his hair braided on one side and the other half in an Afro. Sutton made him cut it off.
“The moment he saw that he said, ‘Ah, that’s not getting you to the NBA,’” Allen said. “… So he made me cut my hair and just giving me that little game itself. You’re a brand and you don’t want to represent yourself in that manner. That was a little food for thought itself. I honor him and if it was a vote I had to give, if it were up to me to put him in (the Naismith Hall of Fame). He’s definitely in there. So, ‘Salute, coach Eddie Sutton. Man, I love you.’”
Sutton has been named a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for the seventh time but has yet to be inducted. Sutton, 83, is a four-time National Coach of the Year who won 806 games as a coach. He took Arkansas to the 1978 Final Four and made two more Final Four appearances with OSU, in 1995 and 2004.
Sutton bred a wining culture into OSU while helping players like Allen reach NBA immortality with an NBA Finals championship ring.
“We talk about the wins, but I just like how he prepared me as a young man,” Allen said. “He got me to fix my manners. He got me thinking about a lot of stuff as far as life. We used to have conversations about everything. The wins, I honor. You can’t do nothing but honor the wins. But how coach Sutton was with me personally, I’ll never forget it. He never lied to me. He kept it straight up and down with me.”