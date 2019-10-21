Oklahoma State football (copy)

Oklahoma State’s Brock Martin and A.J. Green celebrate after recovering a fumble against Kansas State on Sept. 28. Green was named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe award Monday, given annually to the best defensive back in college football. Devin Lawrence Wilber/for the Tulsa World, file

 Devin Lawrence Wilber

Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green has been named one of 14 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday.

It is the first time Green has been named a semifinalist for the award, which is given annually to the best defensive back in college football.

Green has started every game each of the past three seasons and earned all-conference recognition last season. He has six career interceptions, including a 27-yard pick six earlier this year. A senior, Green won the fan vote to help secure his spot as a semifinalist.

