Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green has been named one of 14 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday.
It is the first time Green has been named a semifinalist for the award, which is given annually to the best defensive back in college football.
Green has started every game each of the past three seasons and earned all-conference recognition last season. He has six career interceptions, including a 27-yard pick six earlier this year. A senior, Green won the fan vote to help secure his spot as a semifinalist.