OSU H Tech (copy)

For the 2020 season, Mike Gundy was scheduled to have been paid $5.25 million. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

 Matt Barnard

During a 40-minute Zoom conference with media members on Friday, Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder reported that football coach Mike Gundy voluntarily has accepted a $1 million pay cut.

For the 2020 season, Gundy was scheduled to have been paid $5.25 million. In the wake of a controversy that began with his publicly having worn a One America News T-shirt – a gesture that angered some of his players and resulted in negative national focus on the program – Gundy apparently reacted with two self-imposed sanctions: the $1 million reduction in his compensation, along with an adjustment in the structure of his contract.

If the pay cut does, in fact, amount to an even $1 million, Gundy during the 2020-21 OSU calendar would make $4.25 million.

Gundy previously had a five-year rollover contract. In effect, at the end of each year, there would be the automatic addition of another year. He would have a perpetual five-year contract. Now, there is a four-year definition on his deal.

Previously, if Gundy were fired without cause, OSU would have been obligated to pay 75% of his contract. Now, Holder says, Gundy has agreed on a buyout reduction to 50%.

“Things are going to be a lot less controversial going forward,” Holder told reporters.

2019 OSU football season recap: Chuba Hubbard, improved defense and injury problems

Bill Haisten

918-581-8397

bill.haisten@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @billhaisten

Tags

Sports Columnist

Bill joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to having become a sports columnist in 2016, he was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397