On the same day Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard announced his intended return back to Stillwater, an Edmonton car dealership
of the Canadian running back standing in front of a car. posted a photo
The comments to go with the picture said Hubbard “had the opportunity to drive the Genesis G90 executive sedan during his stay in Edmonton and he loved it.” Oklahoma State informed the Tulsa World the compliance team is aware of the social media post and is checking into the details.
Hubbard led the nation with 2,094 yards rushing this season.
It’s against NCAA rules for athletes to allow their name, picture or personal appearance to advertise the sale of any commercial products. But in October, the NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously to allow athletes to be paid for their image and likeness. The association is hopeful those rules will be in place by 2021.
A look at Chuba Hubbard's career
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard (30) carries the ball up the middle against against the Texas A&M Aggies during the fourth quarter of the 2019 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, Dec 27, 2019. ERIK WILLIAMS/for the Tulsa World
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard (30) looks to block Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) while carrying the ball during the second quarter of the 2019 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, Dec 27, 2019. ERIK WILLIAMS/for the Tulsa World
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard (30) stiff-arm blocks Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Debione Renfro (29) while carrying the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first quarter of the 2019 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, Dec 27, 2019. ERIK WILLIAMS/for the Tulsa World
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (left) tries to avoid Oklahoma's DaShaun White during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard breaks free for a touchdown during Oklahoma State's football game vs. TCU on Nov. 2, 2019 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBUR/For the Tulsa World
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (30) carries the ball during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (30) runs with the ball during the first half of the NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard blows a kiss to the Oklahoma State fans after their 34-27 win over Iowa State after an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (left) and Hunter Anthony (right) celebrate a touchdown against Kansas' during a football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 16, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (left) is hit by Baylor's JT Woods (right) during a football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, October 19, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard warms up against Baylor during a football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, October 19, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during Oklahoma State's football game vs. No. 24 Kansas State in Stillwater, Oklahoma at Boone Pickens Stadium, on September 28, 2019. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBUR/For the Tulsa World
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (center) is brought down just short of the goal line by Texas defenders during a football game in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, September 21, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard (30) stiff arms Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Cristian Williams (3) during the NCAA football between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (left) runs downfield against McNeese State at a football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard (30) poses for a portrait during the Oklahoma State Football media day in Stillwater on August 3, 2019. Tulsa World File photo
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball during Oklahoma State's Spring Weekend at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, April 20, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Running back Chuba Hubbard makes a catch at football practice during Oklahoma State's first day of fall camp at the Sherman E. Smith training center in April 2019. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa WOrld
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard raises his arms as he scores a touchdown during a football game against Missouri State at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., on Thursday, August 30, 2018. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs through an attempted tackle by Boise State Broncos safety DeAndre Pierce (4) during the NCAA football between the Boise State Broncos and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, September 15, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (bottom) is brought down by Iowa State's Will McDonald during a football game at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, October 6, 2018. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (center)heads downfield against Texas during a football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, October 27, 2018. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (center) runs downfield under pressure from Oklahoma's Curtis Bolton (right) at the Bedlam football game in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, November 10, 2018. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard runs past a pack of West Virginia defenders including Dravon Askew-Henry (right) during a football game at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 17, 2018. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard runs breaks away from Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett during the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. JOE RONDONE/The Commercial Appeal via AP
Chuba Hubbard in 2017
Running Back, Chuba Hubbard, 30, runs a pass during a drill at Oklahoma State's first practice at the Sherman E. Smith practice center in Stillwater on Sunday July 30, 2017. Tulsa World file
Chuba Hubbard in 2017
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard warms up against Texas Christian during a football game at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, September 23, 2017. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Chuba Hubbard in 2017
Justice Hill (left) and Chuba Hubbard sign autographs during Fan Appreciation Day at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, August 4, 2018. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
