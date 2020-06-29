STILLWATER — Fourteen Oklahoma State football players have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the past month, according to a university official.

Senior associate athletic director Kevin Klintworth announced Monday morning that 110 Cowboys players have been tested since returning to campus earlier this month, including some athletes multiple times.

Fourteen players tested positive for the coronavirus. Klintworth tweeted that only one remains an active case. The unnamed player is currently in quarantine.

Until Monday, only five players were known to have tested positive. Linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez announced their positive tests. Walk-on Gabe Simpson also announced his positive test.

