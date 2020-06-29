STILLWATER — Fourteen Oklahoma State football players have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the past month, according to a university official.
Senior associate athletic director Kevin Klintworth announced Monday morning that 110 Cowboys players have been tested since returning to campus earlier this month, including some athletes multiple times.
Fourteen players tested positive for the coronavirus. Klintworth tweeted that only one remains an active case. The unnamed player is currently in quarantine.
Until Monday, only five players were known to have tested positive. Linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez announced their positive tests. Walk-on Gabe Simpson also announced his positive test.
2019 OSU football season recap: Chuba Hubbard, improved defense and injury problems
Memorable moments: Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard had the second-best individual rushing season in OSU history behind Barry Sanders, who rushed for 2,850 yards in 1988. Hubbard joined Sanders as the only OSU players to rush for 2,000 yards after leading the country with 2,094 yards. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and was a unanimous All-American.
Photo by DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World
Defensive takeaways
The Cowboys had six more takeaways than the 2018 season to finish with 19 in 2019. The OSU defense helped put a stop to a two-game losing streak by getting a combined 10 takeaways in a three-game span. Safety Kolby-Harvell Peel had five of the 10 takeaways during that span.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
14th consecutive bowl game
Oklahoma State qualified for its 14th consecutive bowl game appearance in Gundy’s 15th year as head coach. The Cowboys have the ninth longest active streak in the country of consecutive bowl games appearances.
Photo by ERIK WILLIAMS/For the Tulsa World
Three questions about 2019: Was the season a success?
Winning the Texas bowl to end the season with nine wins would have made the season a success considering the injuries. However, the Cowboys lost 24-21 to Texas A&M to end the year just one win more than the 2018 season. There still were several good things that came from the 2019 season, including the young talent that showed promise on both sides of the ball.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
2. What went right?
The Cowboys won a couple of games on the back of its defense. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles had a rough first year last season and things look to be turning around for him. The solid defense down the stretch in the 34-27 win against Iowa State (pictured) showed a glimpse of what the defense could be next season.
Photo by MATTHEW PUTNEY/AP File
3. What went wrong?
Injuries prevented the Cowboys from playing at their highest level. The defense and offensive line struggled with health problems. Tylan Wallace missed the last five games with his knee injury and Spencer Sanders didn’t quarterback the final three games because of a thumb injury.
Photo by MATTHEW PUTNEY/AP File
What to expect in 2020?
Oklahoma State has most of its key players returning, including Wallace and Hubbard. The Cowboys voiced their national championship expectations during a campus pep rally held by the school this week. OSU should be in the conversation for the Big 12 Championship game if the Cowboys can stay healthy.
Photo by MATTHEW PUTNEY/AP File
Top Returners: Chuba Hubbard
The nation’s leading rusher is going one more ride with the Cowboys. Hubbard had more than 30 carries in four games last season and looked a little fatigued down the stretch. Gundy said Hubbard should have a lighter workload next season.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Top Returners: Tylan Wallace
Wallace’s playmaking ability helps OSU open its offense more. Having a dynamic receiver like Wallace at his disposal will also help Sanders in his quarterback development. Defenses are going to have a hard time keeping track of Hubbard and Wallace.
Photo by DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World
Top Returners: Amen Ogbongbemiga
Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga was second on the team in tackles behind fellow linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who is also returning next season. He led the team with five sacks and will be a major piece to the defense next year.
Photo by DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World
Biggest losses: Johnny Wilson
Center Johnny Wilson has been the leader on the OSU offensive line for a long time. He is leaving Stillwater with 34 career starts.
Tulsa World File photo
Biggest losses: A.J. Green
A.J. Green was a three-year starter at cornerback. The Cowboys have some young talent returning in the secondary, but it won’t be easy trying to replace Green.
Photo by DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World
Biggest losses: Marcus Keyes
Marcus Keyes is another veteran offensive lineman who helped open holes for Hubbard. He leaves the team with 50 career starts.
Photo by DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World
Postseason Awards: Offensive MVP: Chuba Hubbard
Hubbard was the most consistent weapon for OSU. He tied Barry Sanders’ record of 12 games of at least 100 rushing yards in a season.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Defensive MVP: Kolby Harvell-Peel
Kolby Harvell-Peel turned it up a notch in the second half of the season. He led the team with five interceptions and two fumble recoveries to go with his 71 tackles. He also set an OSU single-game record with six pass deflections against Iowa State.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Assistant of the year: Kasey Dunn
Receivers coach Kasey Dunn did a solid job getting the receiving corps together after Wallace’s injury. Dillon Stoner stepped up in Wallace’s position and Braydon Johnson took a big step forward. Dunn was rewarded by being named the new offensive coordinator heading into next season.
Photo by DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World
Newcomer of the year: Spencer Sanders
Spencer Sanders still has some growing to do if he wants to be an elite quarterback, but he showed in his first year as a starter that he can compete in the Big 12. Sanders set a new OSU passing record by a freshman with 2,065 yards passing yards.
Photo by DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World
