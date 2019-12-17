Cade Bennett, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Notre Dame Prep)
OL, 6-4, 290, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHH
Bennett started all four years in high school and was ranked the No. 13 player from the state of Arizona by 247Sports.
Kori Black, Waco, Texas (Connally)
CB, 6-1, 170, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHH
Black chose the Cowboys, despite his father being a former defensive back for Kansas State.
Mason Cobb, Provo, Utah
LB, 6-0, 225, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHH
Cobb was Oklahoma State’s surprise signee, having not committed until right before he signed Wednesday.
Shane Illingworth, Norco, Calif.
QB, 6-6, 225, 247Sports HHHH, Rivals HHHH
Illingworth is the only four-star prospect who signed with Oklahoma State on Wednesday
Tyren Irby, Lake Cormorant, Miss. (NW Mississippi C.C.)
DE, 6-4, 240, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HH
Irby is coming to Stillwater with more experience and maturity after spending time playing for Northwest Mississippi Community College.
Grant Mahon, Denton, Texas (Guyer)
DT, 6-4,265, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHH
Mahon was OSU’s first defensive line commit of the 2020 class and is one of two on the D-line to sign Wednesday.
Zach Middleton, Tulsa (Bishop Kelley)
ATH, 5-9, 190 247Sports HHH, Rivals HH
Middleton is the only player to have signed as an “athlete.” OSU coach Mike Gundy praised him for his versatility and said Middleton and Bixby’s Brennan Presley should be used in the return game.
Monroe Mills, Columbia, Mo. (Father Tolton)
OL, 6-7, 295, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHH
After playing on offense and defense his junior year, Mills missed his senior season after tearing his ACL.
Rashod Owens, San Antonio (Roosevelt)
WR, 6-3, 195, 247Sports HHH, Rivals NR
Owens was a late addition to the OSU commitment list. He didn’t verbally commit to the Cowboys until two nights before signing day.
Matt Polk, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro)
WR, 6-3, 200, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHH
Polk caught 28 passes for 634 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games this season.
Brennan Presley, Bixby
WR, 5-9, 165, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHH
Presley had 16 catches for 116 yards and had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the 40-36 win against Stillwater in the Class 6AII state championship. The starting quarterback for Stillwater was Gundy’s son, Gunnar.
Trent Pullen, Waco, Texas (Connally)
OL, 6-4, 275, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHH
Pullen was the first offensive line commit for first-year offensive line coach Charlie Dickey.
Jordan Reagan, Okmulgee (Bixby)
CB, 6-1, 170, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHH
Reagan, who had 32 tackles and thre interceptions his senior year, will continue to share the field with Bixby teammate Brennan Presley.
Jeff Roberson, Harrah (Choctaw)
LB, 6-3, 215, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHH
Jeff is the younger brother of offensive lineman Logan Roberson, who originally went to Oklahoma before transferring.
Eli Russ, Ardmore (Plainview)
OL, 6-5, 305, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHH
Russ was the first signee of the 2020 class to verbally commit to OSU on April 18, 2018. Other schools continued to pursue him, but he never switched.
Nicolas Session, Salt Lake City (East)
S, 6-0, 185, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HH
Session is one of three defensive backs to have signed with OSU but is currently the only safety in the 2020 class.
Quinton Stewart, Salina, Kan. (Salina Central)
TE, 6-4, 230, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHH
Stewart will be joining OSU’s Cowboy back position, but a couple of schools were recruiting him as a defensive end.
Cole Thompson, Norman
LB, 6-2, 210, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHH
Thompson missed out on his sophomore season after transferring to Norman from Putnam City West, but missing that one season didn’t stop him from landing at a Power 5 school.