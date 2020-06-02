Amen Ogbongbemiga

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga announced Tuseday on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ogbongbemiga said he tested positive after attending the protest against police brutality toward people of color.

“After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ogbongbemiga said in his tweet. “Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe.”

Ogbongbemiga’s announcement came on the same day that Oklahoma State released its plan for returning football to campus that involves initial testing for players and staff upon arrival.

