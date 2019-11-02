Everyone involved with the Oklahoma State offense kept telling the story of Dillon Stoner.
When standout receiver Tylan Wallace suffered a torn ACL at practice Wednesday — an injury that ended his season — someone had to fill in him for at the Z receiver position. Coaches asked, “Who?”
Dillon Stoner, a fourth-year junior, stepped forward from everyone else and said he would, moving from an inside receiver position to outside.
“Stone kinda stepped up, bulked up his chest and said, ‘I’m gonna play Z,’ ” quarterback Spencer Sanders said. “Kind of watching him do that, it kind of showed me he’s ready. And I know him personally like that. The dude is probably the hardest worker I’ve ever seen in my life, the hardest worker on this team and the best leader.”
Even for those not present when Stoner volunteered to switch positions three days before the Cowboys’ next game, it was evident Saturday that he had stepped up during OSU’s 34-27 win against TCU.
After evading pressure in the pocket, Sanders hit a wife-open Stoner for a 57-yard touchdown to put OSU ahead 10-0 in the first quarter. He caught his second TD pass early in the second, a spectacular diving catch of a ball in the corner of the end zone.
Stoner didn’t record any more stats after that TD — finishing with three catches for 93 yards — but three of Sanders’ first four completions in his first career game without his top target went to Stoner.
“You always gotta be ready to play,” Stoner said. “I hate that for Tylan. I’d trade places with him in a heartbeat, really. But I knew it was my opportunity, and I just watched his film as much as I could, trying to learn as much as I could in a short amount of time, and I was able to make a few plays today.”
A day after Stoner switched positions, OSU coach Mike Gundy couldn’t believe the former Jenks star was diving to make a one-handed catch at practice. Thursdays are primarily a walkthrough day, the players in shorts instead of pads.
Gundy said the same route Stoner ran then was the same one he ran for his second TD pass Saturday.
“I was sitting up there watching him, and I thought, ‘That’s why that kid’s special,’ ” Gundy said. “Nobody lays out on Thursdays. He does. He doesn’t care. That’s the kind of young man you have, and that’s why he plays the way he plays.”
That was Stoner’s first full day at his new position. But knowing how great the player is that was trying to replace, Stoner started watching film of Wallace even before then, analyzing Wallace’s routes and releases and the way he catches a ball.
“There’s some things I’ll just never be able to do that he can do,” Stoner said, “but just trying to learn as much as I can from his film.”