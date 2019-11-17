STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State defense has been on a takeaway frenzy, getting 10 takeaways in the past three games.
The Cowboys are plus-8 in the turnover margin in the past three games after ending plus-3 in the 31-13 win over Kansas on Saturday. Much of that can be credited to the solid defense, but the offense did its part by not committing any turnovers for the first time since the season opener at Oregon State.
OSU is 37-2 since 2005 when committing zero turnovers and 61-6 dating back to 2008 when winning the turnover battle. That explains why the Cowboys are currently on a three-game winning streak after losing two consecutive games with a combined eight turnovers and one takeaway in that two-game stretch.
“We’ve known all year that we have a special team,” OSU running back Chuba Hubbard said. “Obviously, we had some trouble early on in the season. Just getting in the groove and working up from here is good. It feels good to win, but we can’t get complacent and have to keep building off this.”
OSU will travel to Morgantown this week to play West Virginia at 11 a.m. on Saturday in hopes of creating the longest winning streak for the Cowboys since the 2017 season. OSU will end the regular season at home against Oklahoma before participating in its 14th consecutive bowl game.
OSU’s best chance of winning out is by winning the turnover battle, and that starts with the offense protecting the ball. The offense had five turnovers at Texas Tech four games ago and has significantly cut those turnovers down in each game since then. OSU had three turnovers the following week against Baylor before committing just one turnover in each of the next two games against Iowa State and TCU. The Cowboys improved to a zero turnover game against Kansas.
“We didn’t turn the ball over for the first time all year,” offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson said after the game. “We limited some penalties. We got some big plays from our players. On the whole, I’m pretty happy about today’s performance.
“The things that count in this sport are your resilience and your commitment to wanting to make things better. We are always trying to find ways to get better.”
Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has the OSU defense playing well while offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson has done a solid job preparing the offense in the absence of receiver Tylan Wallace. Sanders is doing a better job of protecting the ball after committing all eight of the Cowboys turnovers in their past two losses, and Dillon Stoner just had a career-high 150 receiving yards on five catches and two touchdowns in his second game as the outside receiver.
Hubbard is continuing to play at a Heisman candidate level having his eighth consecutive game of at least 120 yards after rushing for 122 yards against Kansas.