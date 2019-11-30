STILLWATER — Usually, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is pretty expressionless, but at the thought of some rest, Hubbard grinned.
With the college football regular season ending Saturday, Hubbard finished the year with the second-most rushing attempts in the country behind only Boston College’s AJ Dillon. Hubbard has 309 carries compared to Dillon’s 318.
Although fewer carries than Dillon, Hubbard has still run more than any other running back in the nation, rushing for an NCAA best 1,936 yards, averaging 161.3 yards a game. But with the regular season over, Hubbard won’t play in a game again until mid-December at the earliest, depending on OSU’s bowl destination.
“It’s gonna be good, I’m not gonna lie,” Hubbard said of the upcoming break. “I can’t lie about that.”
Hubbard finished the last game of the season against Oklahoma — a 34-16 loss — with 24 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. For a guy who has a 92-yard touchdown run under his belt, Hubbard’s 4.3 average and long of 22 seemed lackluster for the Heisman Trophy candidate. And his coach noticed.
On several occasions, Hubbard was tripped up from behind and fell to the turf instead of breaking away for a monstrous gain through a closing gap like he’s known to do. OSU coach Mike Gundy credited fatigue to that and Hubbard’s second-lowest rushing total of the season.
“I do think he’s a little bit fatigued,” Gundy said. “The last three weeks or so, he’s not been quite as electrifying as he was early in the season. The reason for that is just wear and tear. We always try to protect those guys, but we haven’t been able to protect him. We’ve had to ride that horse.”
Gundy said the team plans to rest Hubbard and hold him out of practice the next two weeks before the Cowboys’ bowl game. However, as more and more NFL prospects sit out their last bowl game, Hubbard, a redshirt sophomore, did not guarantee Saturday he would participate in OSU’s upcoming bowl game.
“I really don’t even know, to be honest,” Hubbard said. “I’m just kind of taking it day by day.”
If Saturday’s Bedlam was Hubbard’s last college football game, he’ll leave OSU with the second-most rushing yards in a season behind only Barry Sanders’ Heisman Trophy season in 1988. Hubbard’s also one of only five Cowboy running backs to surpass 300 carries in a season.
In his last game, though, he was outperformed by his counterpart — OU’s Kennedy Brooks, who rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown. But fatigued or not, Hubbard didn’t use that as an excuse.
“I’m sure it has some impact,” Hubbard said, “but no matter if you have 300 carries or 100 carries, I’m someone that just believes you have to come with you’re A-game every time, and I felt like I didn’t do my best job today, obviously. It is what it is. Live and learn.”
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) hugs quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after Hurts' touchdown catch during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) catches a touchdown pass during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown (left) is hit by Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly (19), defensive lineman Marquise Overton (97), and defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (44) tackle Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Brown (6) knocks a pass away from Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Dillon Stoner (17) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (left) tries to avoid Oklahoma's DaShaun White during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy (left) and Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley (right) meet at midfield during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown warms up against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown warms up against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy (left) and Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley (right) meet at midfield during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) runs after a catch while Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Lee Morris (84) blocks Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Rodarius Williams (8) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) catches a touchdown pass during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Dru Brown (6) attempts a pass during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Jordan McCray (12) runs passed Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Brown (6) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) attempts to make a catch in the end zone while being defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tre Sterling (3) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) attempts to make a catch in the end zone while being defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tre Sterling (3) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Parnell Motley (11) celebrates after revering a fumble during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) attempts to tackle Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) attempts to make a catch in the end zone while being defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tre Sterling (3) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State safety Tre Sterling (left) attempts to tackle Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks during the Sooners’ win Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Brooks finished with 160 yards rushing and averaged 7.3 yards per carry. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) attempts to make a catch in the end zone while being defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tre Sterling (3) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners linebackers Kenneth Murray (9) and Caleb Kelly (19) attempt to tackle Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Jelani Woods (top) and Amen Ogbongbemiga (bottom) bring down Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Jordan McCray (center) is brought down by Oklahoma defenders including Jaden Davis (right) during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma's Parnell Motley celebrates a big play against Oklahoma State during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown passes against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts passes against Oklahoma State during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard (left) dives for the end zone against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Jelani Woods (top) and Amen Ogbongbemiga (bottom) bring down Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown (right) hands off to Chuba Hubbard against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy walks the field against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown (center) is hit by Oklahoma's LaRon Stokes (left) and Brendan Radley-Hiles (right) during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (right) is brought down by Oklahoma's Brendan Radley-Hiles (bottom) during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Jarrick Bernard (left) sacks Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (right) is hit by Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy (left) and Oklahoma's Cale Gundy (right) walk the field during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Dru Brown (6) leaps over Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Dru Brown (6) leaps over Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Dru Brown (6) leaps over Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners tight end Austin Stogner (18) yells in celebration while offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) hugs quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after Hurts' touchdown catch during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts avoids Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) extends his hands out after a prayer during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners tight end Austin Stogner (18) yells in celebration while offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) hugs quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after Hurts' touchdown catch during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Landon Wolf (right) fights for a pass with Oklahoma's Brendan Radley-Hiles during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown (center) and Sione Asi (right) leave the field after a loss to Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) high fives fans after his team's win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Oklahoma won 34-16. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Jarrick Bernard (right) snags Oklahoma's Nick Basquine during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) gets tackled by Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (11) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) high fives fans after his team's win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Oklahoma won 34-16. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
A flag is thrown while Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Parnell Motley (11) defends Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Dillon Stoner (17) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) extends his hands out after a prayer during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma's Parnell Motley (left) falls to the ground after intercepting a pass meant for Oklahoma State's Dillon Stoner during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs passed Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Devin Harper (16) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs the ball during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State and Oklahoma fans attempt to stay warm late in the fourth quarter during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard (30) gets tackled after scoring a touchdown during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley celebrates a win over Oklahoma State during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley looks at the yard markers for the distance for a first down during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley kisses his wife, Caitlin, after his team's win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Oklahoma won 34-16. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Marquis Hayes (54) and fullback Jeremiah Hall (27) help running back Kennedy Brooks (26) up after scoring a touchdown over Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Jarrick Bernard (24) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
OSU’s Dillon Stoner (right) fights for a pass with OU’s Parnell Motley on Saturday in Stillwater. Motley had a fumble recovery and an interception in the game. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy (bottom) meets Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley at midfield during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Kolby Harvell-Peel (left) chases after Oklahoma's Charleston Rambo during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs passed Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tre Sterling (3) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Jarrick Bernard (24) attempts to tackle Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Nick Basquine (83) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma's Lee Morris celebrates a win over Oklahoma State during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) hugs quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after Hurts' touchdown catch during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts (center) scrambles under pressure from Oklahoma State's Israel Antwine (left) and Cameron Murray (right) during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State Cowboys safetys Malcolm Rodriguez (20) and Tre Sterling (3) tackle Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26)during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) yells after a fourth down start during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Jarrick Bernard (24) attempts to tackle Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Nick Basquine (83) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins (left) and David Ugwoegbu celebrate a big play against Oklahoma State during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts celebrates a win over Oklahoma State during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) runs after a catch while Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) gets blocked by Oklahoma Sooners running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley looks at the yard markers for the distance for a first down during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Action from the bedlam football game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) high fives fans after his team's win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Oklahoma won 34-16. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma's David Ugwoegbu (left) and Nik Bonitto celebrate a big play against Oklahoma State during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown takes part in senior day festivities before the bedlam football game against Oklahoma in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy walks the field against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown takes part in senior day festivities before the bedlam football game against Oklahoma in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown scrambles against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Dillon Stoner (right) fights for a pass with Oklahoma's Parnell Motley during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy walks the field against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown passes against Oklahoma's during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
A flag is thrown while Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Parnell Motley (11) defends Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Dillon Stoner (17) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Jim Knowles watches warmups against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown takes part in senior day festivities before the bedlam football game against Oklahoma in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (left) is hit by Oklahoma's Tre Brown during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley walks the field against Oklahoma State during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma State's Dillon Stoner (right) fights for a pass with Oklahoma's Parnell Motley during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
