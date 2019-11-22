Oklahoma State will be playing at West Virginia on Saturday without its starting quarterback, Spencer Sanders, after reports confirmed he had surgery on his right thumb, which he injured against Kansas last week.
Sanders was pulled in the third quarter of the 31-13 victory over the Jayhawks, but OSU coach Mike Gundy said after the game that it was just a precaution. Backup quarterback Dru Brown relieved Sanders and was 3-of-5 passing for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Brown is expected to be the starter in the 11 a.m. kickoff against the Mountaineers.
“We were pleased with Dru,” Gundy said Monday. “Dru has been a great illustration of the culture here at Oklahoma State. He was actually was a captain in that (KU) game because of all the hard work and effort he’s put in and commitment he’s had to our program. So we enjoy seeing him have success, and he came out and played well.”
Sanders beat out Brown for the starting spot in the offseason, but Brown has shown in the limited time he has been on the field this year that he is capable of leading the Cowboys offense. Brown has thrown passes in three games.
His best performance came in the second game of the season when he completed 7-of-10 passes for 142 yards and two TDs in the 56-14 win against McNeese State. Brown has completed 13-of-18 passes for 223 yards and three TDs on the season.
Brown, the graduate transfer from Hawaii, hasn’t played much for OSU, but he has two years of experience starting at Hawaii. He completed 62% of his passes for 5,273 yards and 37 TDs with 15 interceptions in his two seasons with Hawaii.
Brown is getting ready to face a West Virginia team that just ended a five-game losing streak with a 24-20 win at Kansas State.
“They’ve been very consistent,” Gundy said about the West Virginia defense. “They get pressure with their down guys. They tackle well. One thing I noticed right off the bat was they don’t miss a lot of tackles. They’re aggressive. They’re playing well on defense.”
One factor that will help Brown in his first game as an OSU starter is having running back Chuba Hubbard. Hubbard leads the country with 1,726 yards rushing and has scored in every game this season, including just three games in which he has scored fewer than two TDs.
The Cowboys might call Hubbard’s number often on Saturday, which could give him an opportunity to improve his Heisman Trophy resume.