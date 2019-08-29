With fall camp in the shadows, Oklahoma State will strap on the pads and go toe to toe with a team other than itself for the first time in eight months.
Oregon State is hosting the Cowboys at 9:30 p.m. Friday. The biggest question for the Cowboys heading into the first game is the same it has been all summer — who is going to start at quarterback?
Coach Mike Gundy kept his answers about the quarterbacks brief when he spoke to the media last week.
“We have a really good plan in place,” Gundy said. “It’s not something I’m going to discuss publicly at this time. … Both of them are getting better every day.”
Don’t be surprised to see Gundy play both quarterbacks. The Beavers defense will get the first crack at measuring how much graduate transfer Dru Brown and redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders have grown after both redshirted last season.
The Cowboys are using a fresh group of starters on the defensive line, and they will have their hands full against Oregon State’s experienced offensive front and a talented running back in Jermar Jefferson. Jefferson averaged 115 yards per game last year.
“It’s like any other game, they would prefer to rush the football and use the clock,” Gundy said. “Their history with their coaching staff has been that. … The back they have won freshman of the year and their offensive line seems to be veteran guys who were good players. It would make sense that they would rush the football.”
Jefferson was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, presented to the best running back in college football. He isn’t the only one in this game who made the list. Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard is also on the watch list. The Cowboys may still need a little more time to figure out who their quarterback is, but there aren’t any questions about Hubbard’s ability to be the No. 1 ball carrier.
Hubbard showed a flash of his potential when he took over after Justice Hill was sidelined for the final four games of last season. He averaged 106 yards per game during that stretch.
“I think he proved to us last year at the end of the year that he could be a pretty physical football player because he played against good teams late and he did a nice job,” Gundy said.
Week 1 could be a battle of the running backs. That could help take some pressure off Sanders and Brown, who will be attempting their first passes in an Oklahoma State uniform.
Penalty yards will also be something to keep an eye on. The Cowboys coaching staff has made discipline a major point of emphasis all summer. Oklahoma State’s 70.5 penalty yards per game ranked ninth in the Big 12 Conference and 115 in the country. Gundy is expecting that number to be lower this year and it starts at Oregon State.