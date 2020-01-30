The Big 12 Conference announced a date change for two college football games over the Thanksgiving weekend during the 2020 season. Oklahoma State’s 2020 schedule will be affected.
The Texas at Oklahoma State game will be moved from Saturday, Nov. 28 to Friday, Nov 27. The West Virginia at Iowa State game will also be moved from that Saturday to Friday.
TV selections for the first three weeks of the season and any games not played on a Saturday are due to the Big 12 Conference by June 1.
The Cowboys open the season at home against Oregon State on Sept. 3. They start the conference schedule at TCU on Oct. 3. OSU finished last year with an 8-5 record and has expectations for a Big 12 Conference Championship this season after receiver Tylan Wallace and running back Chuba Hubbard decided to return instead of entering the NFL draft.
Gallery: Oklahoma State's football pep rally
OSU Pep Rally 007
Students hang over the balcony to watch the players speak. A few OSU fans show their appreciation by bringing a Canadian flag in support of Chuba Hubbard during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
Devin Lawrence Wilber
OSU Pep Rally 012
Current players look on during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
Devin Lawrence Wilber
OSU Pep Rally
Amen Ogbongbemiga points to a Canadian flag in the crowd while speaking during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Current players and students pack the first floor during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Current players and students pack the first floor during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Amen Ogbongbemiga speaks to fans during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Devre Newby cheers during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Fans and students look on during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
OSU fans, students and football players attended a Tuesday pep rally at the Student Union. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Students hang over the balcony to watch the players speak. A few OSU fans show their appreciation by bringing a Canadian flag in support of Chuba Hubbard during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Larry Reece introduces Tylan Wallace to the stage during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Halee Simpson dances during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Members of the crowd record the player's speeches during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
From left, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Tylan Wallace, Chuba Hubbard and OSU administrator Larry Reece are pictured during a Tuesday pep rally at OSU's Student Union. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
OSU students listen to players speak during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Amen Ogbongbemiga speaks to the crowd during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
An OSU student records the festivities during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Larry Reece speaks to Amen Ogbongbemiga, Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Danielle Gerritzen cheers during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Fans and students look on during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
An OSU fan records the players speaking during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
An OSU fan records the players speaking during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Larry Reece speaks to Amen Ogbongbemiga, Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
OSU students, fans and faculty look on from the balcony during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
OSU football coach Mike Gundy watches from an upstairs vantage point during Tuesday’s pep rally at the Student Union. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
A few OSU fans show their appreciation by bringing a Canadian flag in support of Chuba Hubbard during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Oklahoma State students hang over the balcony at the Student Union to watch OSU football players speak at Tuesday’s pep rally. A few fans showed their appreciation for running back Chuba Hubbard by bringing a Canadian flag in his honor. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Danielle Gerritzen dances during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Members of the crowd record the player's speeches during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
OSU students, fans and faculty look on from the balcony during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Mike Gundy watches on during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
From left, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard are pictured during a Tuesday pep rally at OSU’s Student Union. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Tylan Wallace, sitting between Amen Ogbongbemiga and Chuba Hubbard, speaks to fans during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Chuba Hubbard makes a national championship prediction during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Amen Ogbongbemiga, Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard clap during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Chuba Hubbard makes a national championship prediction during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Tylan Wallace, sitting between Amen Ogbongbemiga and Chuba Hubbard, speaks to fans during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Mike Gundy watches on during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Spencer Sanders looks on a fans during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Chuba Hubbard speaks to the fans during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Tylan Wallace, sitting between Amen Ogbongbemiga and Chuba Hubbard, speaks to fans during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Amen Ogbongbemiga and Tylan Wallace speak their opinion about their Heisman Trophy pick during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Chuba Hubbard speaks to fans during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Tylan Wallace takes a photo with a fan during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Tylan Wallace, sitting between Amen Ogbongbemiga and Chuba Hubbard, speaks to fans during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Tylan Wallace, sitting between Amen Ogbongbemiga and Chuba Hubbard, speaks to fans during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Chuba Hubbard is introduced to the crowd during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Tylan Wallace, sitting between Amen Ogbongbemiga and Chuba Hubbard, throws a football to fans during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Amen Ogbongbemiga and Tylan Wallace speak their opinion about their Heisman Trophy pick during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU Pep Rally
Chuba Hubbard speaks to fans during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
Frank Bonner II
918-581-8387
frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: Frank_Bonner2