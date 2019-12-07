STILLWATER — Oklahoma State will be playing in the Texas Bowl for the first time in the Gundy era.
It was announced on Sunday that the Cowboys will be traveling to Houston and is expected to play Texas A&M at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 27 in NGR Stadium. The Cowboys defeated Southern Miss 33-23 in the Houston Bowl in 2002.
This will be the third time in nine years the Aggies have played in the Texas Bowl. They beat Northwestern 33-22 in 2011 and lost 33-28 to Kansas State in the 2016 Texas Bowl.
The Texas Bowl will be the first time Oklahoma State and Texas A&M have faced each other since the Cowboys beat the Aggies 30-29 in 2011. The team representing the Big 12 Conference has won the past three Texas Bowls.
The Cowboys were ranked No. 25 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and a win against Texas A&M would give OSU a 9-4 record, two wins better than last season’s 7-6 record.